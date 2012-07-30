See All the Pieces in Ebay’s Holiday Line from Chris Benz, Tibi, Fallon, More

When it was first announced that eBay was partnering with a group of stellar New York-based designers on a special holiday collection, we expected great things, and happily, we weren’t disappointed.

At a preview for the collection, we got an up-close look at some of the goods — from Chris Benz’s jet-set pajamas to Fallon’s statement necklace — and it’s a remarkably well-rounded and chic collection. What’s more, everything in the collection is under $100 (with the exception of one $100 leather iPad case), making this a collaboration that’s wallet-friendly to boot. Here, get a peek at all the goods set to hit eBay for the holidays, and pick out your favorites — whether you’re shopping for your loved ones or for yourself!