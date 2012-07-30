StyleCaster
See All the Pieces in Ebay’s Holiday Line from Chris Benz, Tibi, Fallon, More

Laurel Pinson
by
When it was first announced that eBay was partnering with a group of stellar New York-based designers on a special holiday collection, we expected great things, and happily, we weren’t disappointed.

At a preview for the collection, we got an up-close look at some of the goods — from Chris Benz’s jet-set pajamas to Fallon’s statement necklace — and it’s a remarkably well-rounded and chic collection. What’s more,  everything in the collection is under $100 (with the exception of one $100 leather iPad case), making this a collaboration that’s wallet-friendly to boot. Here, get a peek at all the goods set to hit eBay for the holidays, and pick out your favorites — whether you’re shopping for your loved ones or for yourself!

Get a sneak peek at the exclusive designer items that will be hitting eBay for the holidays this year!

Photo: eBay/eBay

Women's Pajamas, $85, Chris Benz for eBay

Men's Pajamas, $95, Chris Benz for eBay

Canvas Zipper Pouches, $30, Chris Benz for eBay

Cashmere Scarf, $55, Chris Benz for eBay

Correspondence Cards, $20, Chris Benz for eBay

Cashmere Tee, $75, Chris Benz for eBay

Micro-Spike Cluster Earrings, $58, Fallon for eBay

Lorenz Bound Choker, $88, Fallon for eBay

Stud Charm Bracelet, $88, Fallon for eBay

ID Bar Bracelet, $78, Fallon for eBay

ID Bar Cluster Necklace, $98, Fallon for eBay

Fiona Lace Penguin Sweatshirt, $75, TIBI for eBay

Fiona Penguin Long Sleeve Top, $70, TIBI for eBay

Ponyboy Roll Sleeve Top, $95, TIBI for eBay

Quixote Lace Long Sleeve Top, $75, TIBI for eBay

Quixote Lace Short Sleeve Sweatshirt, $85, TIBI for eBay

Portfolio Bag, $98, Billy Reid for eBay

Travel and Supply Pouch, $78, Billy Reid for eBay

Folding Travel Bag, $88, Billy Reid for eBay

Travel Folder, $35, Billy Reid for eBay

Carry-All, $98, Billy Reid for eBay

Charade Peace and Love Earrings, $48, Jonathan Adler for eBay

Charade Peace Box, $68, Jonathan Adler for eBay

Santorini Coasters, $68, Jonathan Adler for eBay

Studded Frame Large, $72, Jonathan Adler for eBay

Studded Frame Small, $62, Jonathan Adler for eBay

Mr. & Mrs. Muse Salt & Pepper, $48, Jonathan Adler for eBay

Women's Silk Ruffle Scarf (also available in pink and nude), $95, Ruffian for eBay

Men's Silk Black Moire Swavorski Crystal Monogram Tie, $65, Ruffian for eBay

Men's Silk Brocade Tie, $55, Ruffian for eBay

Dake 11 Camera Zipper Case (also available in brown), $95, Steven Alan for eBay

Shiba iPad + Composition Book Case (also available in black), $100, Steven Alan for eBay

Kazu Leather Bifold (also available in black), $65, Steven Alan for eBay

Taka iPhone Shoulder Bag (also available in black), $95, Steven Alan for eBay

