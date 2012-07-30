See All the Pieces in Ebay’s Holiday Line from Chris Benz, Tibi, Fallon, More

When it was first announced that eBay was partnering with a group of stellar New York-based designers on a special holiday collection, we expected great things, and happily, we weren’t disappointed.
At a preview for the collection, we got an up-close look at some of the goods — from Chris Benz’s jet-set pajamas to Fallon’s statement necklace — and it’s a remarkably well-rounded and chic collection. What’s more, everything in the collection is under $100 (with the exception of one $100 leather iPad case), making this a collaboration that’s wallet-friendly to boot. Here, get a peek at all the goods set to hit eBay for the holidays, and pick out your favorites — whether you’re shopping for your loved ones or for yourself!
Photo:
eBay/eBay
Women's Pajamas, $85, Chris Benz for eBay
Men's Pajamas, $95, Chris Benz for eBay
Canvas Zipper Pouches, $30, Chris Benz for eBay
Cashmere Scarf, $55, Chris Benz for eBay
Correspondence Cards, $20, Chris Benz for eBay
Cashmere Tee, $75, Chris Benz for eBay
Micro-Spike Cluster Earrings, $58, Fallon for eBay
Lorenz Bound Choker, $88, Fallon for eBay
Stud Charm Bracelet, $88, Fallon for eBay
ID Bar Bracelet, $78, Fallon for eBay
ID Bar Cluster Necklace, $98, Fallon for eBay
Fiona Lace Penguin Sweatshirt, $75, TIBI for eBay
Fiona Penguin Long Sleeve Top, $70, TIBI for eBay
Ponyboy Roll Sleeve Top, $95, TIBI for eBay
Quixote Lace Long Sleeve Top, $75, TIBI for eBay
Quixote Lace Short Sleeve Sweatshirt, $85, TIBI for eBay
Portfolio Bag, $98, Billy Reid for eBay
Travel and Supply Pouch, $78, Billy Reid for eBay
Folding Travel Bag, $88, Billy Reid for eBay
Travel Folder, $35, Billy Reid for eBay
Carry-All, $98, Billy Reid for eBay
Charade Peace and Love Earrings, $48, Jonathan Adler for eBay
Charade Peace Box, $68, Jonathan Adler for eBay
Santorini Coasters, $68, Jonathan Adler for eBay
Studded Frame Large, $72, Jonathan Adler for eBay
Studded Frame Small, $62, Jonathan Adler for eBay
Mr. & Mrs. Muse Salt & Pepper, $48, Jonathan Adler for eBay
Women's Silk Ruffle Scarf (also available in pink and nude), $95, Ruffian for eBay
Men's Silk Black Moire Swavorski Crystal Monogram Tie, $65, Ruffian for eBay
Men's Silk Brocade Tie, $55, Ruffian for eBay
Dake 11 Camera Zipper Case (also available in brown), $95, Steven Alan for eBay
Shiba iPad + Composition Book Case (also available in black), $100, Steven Alan for eBay
Kazu Leather Bifold (also available in black), $65, Steven Alan for eBay
Taka iPhone Shoulder Bag (also available in black), $95, Steven Alan for eBay