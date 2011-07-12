eBay and the CFDA Fete “Can’t Fake Fashion” Bags Poolside

eBay has joined the battle against the epidemic of fakes in fashion with the adorably named (with bags to match), “Can’t Fake Fashion” initiative, in conjunction with the CFDA. Adam Lippes, Natalie Joos, Rebecca Minkoff, Jason Wu, Steven Kolb, Sophie Theallet and Rachel Roy were just some of the fashion kids in attendance last night at the poolside launch party for the cause. Held at the new Dream Hotel downtown, that very welcoming pool (it was 90 degrees in NYC) was lined with one of a kind, customized versions of the $35 bags by an array of major designers currently for sale on ebay.

Adam Lippes, the designer behind ADAM, and the creator of a lovely clutch version of the “Can’t Fake Fashion” bag that has already sold out on ebay, explains why he got involved. “Even being a contemporary designer, we will see our exact sweaters in retailers, I mean to a t,” the designer says, “a lot of them [fast fashion retailers] can move faster than we can, so the copies can be in stores before we can even ship our products. It’s really important to respect the creativity.”

Click through to see ten of our favorite “Can’t Fake Fashion” bags available now on eBay, and realize that although they’re lovely and go towards the worthy cause, once they’re gone, they’re gone – and the real point behind the sale is to get people to see that buying into fakes hurts the very designers they respect. As Robert Tagliapietra of Costello Tagliapietra, explains, “There is a difference between homage and just ripping off. Intention is the important part, which is a hard thing to gauge, but at the same time I think people know what the intention is. When the same exact color, length, style and silhouette, the whole thing is there, it’s obvious what is going on.”