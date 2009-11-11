Eating Healthy: 5 Healthy Breakfasts You Can Eat at Your Desk

We don’t all have time to eat a nutritious breakfast at home every morning; that would require waking up earlier, and some of us like to get all of the beauty sleep we can. But that doesn’t mean we have to skip the most important meal of the day.

While it’s easy to grab a donut or other high-calorie pastry with your morning coffee, be careful (with your coffee choice, too!) with what you order. Bagels, muffins, and croissants may be easy to eat at your desk, but they are high in calories and low in nutrients. Try these healthier options:

Yogurt

Opt for the low-fat or fat-free varieties. Mix in fruit, nuts, or granola for added taste and texture, and to make it more filling. Buy it in individual serving sizes and keep a few in the fridge at work.

Cottage Cheese

Treat this breakfast like you would treat yogurt; choose fat-free cottage cheese, and mix in some fresh seasonal fruit.

Oatmeal

Just add hot water (or milk) to an individual packet of instant oatmeal. Spice it up with cinnamon and nutmeg and enjoy a healthy and filling breakfast within minutes.

Smoothie

Wake up a couple of minutes early and blend together some fruit and yogurt. Try using a fresh banana and some frozen strawberries or blueberries, or whip up some veggies for green juice. Grab a straw and drink your breakfast on your way to work, or at your desk once you get there.

Granola Bar

If you’re careful choosing a granola bar, it can be a healthy breakfast. Make sure to look at the ingredients and skip the ones that list high fructose corn syrup as the first ingredient. Choose a fruit and nut bar as opposed to a chocolate-filled one, and keep a stash in your bag or at your desk for a healthy emergency breakfast. If you’re really adventurous, you can even make your own.