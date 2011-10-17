Eat Your Hearts Out! James Franco Broods In New Gucci Ad

James Franco is the face of Gucci’s new advertisements for their Made to Measure service. But the idea behind the ads isn’t as important as the dapper and brooding Franco casually posing in classic loafers, looking two parts “take me home to your mother” and one part “hey girl, did you know your mom likes to watch me on General Hospital?”

Given it’s been one hell of a Monday, we can be kind and forgive him for his awkward hosting performance at this year’s Oscars. (Honestly, these pics just made our EOD a wee bit easier to take.)

Happy Monday!