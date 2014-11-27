Eat Your Heart Out, New York: A Fashion and Food Editorial

StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators. Every week, we publish a different feature that’s been hand-picked and curated by our editorial team to inspire, delight, and entertain. Want to see if your work highlighted on ? Head over to our submissions page for more information on how you can be a part of the series!

In honor of a very delicious holiday week, we’re delighted to bring you a fashion-meets-food editorial by Cyndi Ramirez of Taste the Style, a blog that covers—you guessed it—fashion and food.

Day-to-night dressing meets good-to-the-last-bite eats in this colorful style story, which pairs five dishes from killer New York eateries with five stunning outfits. Eating well has never looked so good.

Photographer: Leslie Kirchhoff

Producer: Cyndi Ramirez

Stylist: Jessi Frederick

Model: Erin Gross

Nails: Marissa Confair

Hair & Makeup: Elena Miglino

Restaurants: Black Seed Bagels, TAO Downtown, Five Guys, Pagani, and Lucky Strike.