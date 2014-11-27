Eat Your Heart Out, New York: A Fashion and Food Editorial

StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators. Every week, we publish a different feature that’s been hand-picked and curated by our editorial team to inspire, delight, and entertain. Want to see if your work highlighted on StyleCaster.com? Head over to our submissions page for more information on how you can be a part of the series!
In honor of a very delicious holiday week, we’re delighted to bring you a fashion-meets-food editorial by Cyndi Ramirez of Taste the Style, a blog that covers—you guessed it—fashion and food.
Day-to-night dressing meets good-to-the-last-bite eats in this colorful style story, which pairs five dishes from killer New York eateries with five stunning outfits. Eating well has never looked so good.
Photographer: Leslie Kirchhoff
Producer: Cyndi Ramirez
Stylist: Jessi Frederick
Model: Erin Gross
Nails: Marissa Confair
Hair & Makeup: Elena Miglino
Restaurants: Black Seed Bagels, TAO Downtown, Five Guys, Pagani, and Lucky Strike.
Bagels are to NYC like peanut butter is to jelly, and there’s no better spot to kickstart your day than at Black Seed Bagels in Nolita. This matching look incorporates geometric lines, inspired by Black Seed's decor, along with cheery accessories.
“Amber Herringbone Dress," Nicole Miller Atelier; On model's right hand: Pushmataaha “Oola Sun Cuff” bracelet, Flaca Jewelry bracelet, Pushmataaha “Araw" ring set; Model’s left hand: Jennifer Fisher Roach Cuff, Flaca Jewelry bangle with round caps, Jennifer Fisher “Peak Dome Ring”; Headphones, Urban Ears
Eats: Poppy seed bagel with cream cheese and lox at Black Seed Bagel
Photo:
Leslie Kirchhoff
New York is a true cultural melting pot when it comes to food, and the Chinese cuisine that can be found in the city is next-level good.
Top: 3.1 Phillip Lim (available at Barney’s New York); Pushmataaha “Shá Necklace"; Fortune and Frame "Fortune Cookie" Necklace; nOir Jewelry earring; On model’s right hand: Jennifer Fisher rings, Pushmataaha “Shá Cuff," Yumi Kim LES pinky ring; On model's left hand: Parme Marin ring, Pushmataaha “Twin Spirit Cuff," Pushmataaha “Sun Gáze cuff," nOir Jewelry bracelet
Eats: Dim sum dumpling platter & Lo Mein with roast pork and choy sum at TAO Restaurant
Photo:
Leslie Kirchhoff
Photo:
Leslie Kirchhoff
A cheeseburger may be classically American fare, but we'd venture to say New York burgers are a cut above the rest. Five Guys has a leg up on the competition thanks to Bieber sightings and, in one location, a secret cocktail joint.
When you think "burgers," you think, "little black dress, red nails, and a whole lotta bling," right? We thought so.
Dress: Altuzarra (available at Barney’s New York); Rue Gembon bracelets; On model's left hand: Rue Gembon hand cuff, Pinky & Pointer Finger Pearl Rings; Rue Gembon ring, nOir Jewelry ring; On model's right hand: Pushmataaha “Áraw Ring Set," nOir Jewelry ring
Eats: Burger all the way, fries, and Coca-Cola at Five Guys.
Photo:
Leslie Kirchhoff
Photo:
Leslie Kirchhoff
A classic Italian meal is a must-do in New York — and we'd heartily recommend a heaping plate of pasta.
If you're heading out for a hearty meal, we recommend wearing an equally appetizing color like red.
Top: Marissa Web (available at Barney’s New York.); Paula Mendoza ”Hera" gold-plated choker”; On model's right hand: Jennifer Fisher large double ball ring and peak dome ring, Flaca Jewelry “Fringe Bangle”; On model's left hand: Paula Mendoza “Adriane" gold-plated ring, Pushmataaha “Áraw" ring set, Jennifer Fisher “Cray Cuff” bracelet
Eats: Spaghetti with Veal Meatballs at Pagani
Photo:
Leslie Kirchhoff
Photo:
Leslie Kirchhoff
For a dinner out with a dash of swank, look to Keith McNally, the restauranteur known for French bistro hotspots like Odeon, Balthazaar, Cherche Midi, and "Sex and the City" hotspot Pastis. There is no better New York nightcap than steak frites, and no place does it better than McNally's Lucky Strike.
Nicole Miller Atelier “Tux Gabardine Blazer”; nOir Jewelry earring; Rue Gemon “Riya Crystal” ear cuff; On model's right hand: Rue Gembon “Mabelle Jet” ring; On model's left hand: Flaca Jewelry “Double Spike Ring”
Eats: Steak Frite with bearnaise butter at Lucky Strike NY.
Photo:
Leslie Kirchhoff
This look is one part vamp and two parts hungry.
Photo:
Leslie Kirchhoff