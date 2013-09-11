What I Eat: Saks’ Fashion Director of Menswear Eric Jennings Loves Chocolate and 4-Minutes Meals



Call us voyeurists, but we often find ourselves to be quite curious about what people eat on a regular basis. Wanting the inside scoop, we are asking some of our favorite influencers just that: What do you like to eat? Their answers might surprise you. First up is Eric Jennings, VP and Fashion Director of Menswear at Saks Fifth Avenue. Clearly a guy after our foodie hearts, he loves chocolate as much as we do!

What did you have for breakfast?

A smoothie with coconut water, whey powder, bananas, blueberries, strawberries, spinach, and ice.

What’s in your fridge right now?

Not much. Peanut butter, bread, fruit, two four-minute meals (vegetarian lasagna).

At home, do you typically cook or order out?

I order out when I’m home or eat the four-minute meals from Fresh Direct. They are a life saver!

When it comes to food, what’s your guilty pleasure?

Dark chocolate. I eat few pieces every night.

Where did you have your most decadent meal and what did you order?

I recently had a deliciously decadent meal at La Terrazza restaurant at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo on Lake Como.

Are you a healthy snacker or a junk food snacker at the office?

I snack on Kind bars. I have a drawer full of them for my 4 p.m. fix!

Where’s the farthest you’ve traveled for food?

Not very far from home. I go up and down 10th Avenue between 14th Street and 26th street for food.

