Eat, Pray, Film

Julia Roberts has been spotted filming Elizabeth Gilbert‘s Eat, Pray, Love around New York City. Let’s just mention that we love Julia Roberts, she’s the queen of the romantic comedy; how could we not? That said, we’re a little worried that she’s not quite right for the role of a quirky, warm writer on an adventure of self-discovery. We are also a little worried about this outfit.

We know that Gilbert was a successful New York-based writer at the beginning of her memoir, so perhaps this all-black ensemble is appropriate, but the exotic clutch, armor-like sunglasses, flashy necklace, and dour expression? These components do not an Elizabeth Gilbert make.

Let’s play on-set-costume-designer for a moment, and concoct an outfit that we find more suited to the humorous, laid-back Ms. Gilbert.

We think this Calvin Klein purple floral-print top, matched with a sophisticated, but not too fussy black Milly skirt would work, especially when brightened by a beige leather shoulder bag, a stylish and practible piece for an on-the-go journalist. We also think Ms. Gilbert would dig this pretty and simple gold chain.

Another option may be this light brown cashmere skirt, paired with a basic Max Studio black tee. The tree pendant and wood clutch are both casual, yet unusual and interesting choices, fitting for a free-spirited writer.

