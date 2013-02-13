Want: Easy-breezy (and flattering!) Madewell oxfords

What: A classic oxford rendered in nude patent leather.

Why: Possibly our all-time favorite borrowed-from-the-boys staple, oxfords strike a perfect balance between comfort and cool. Here, the shiny patent leather adds eye-catching glint, while a pale nude hue offers a fresh alternative to everyday black flats.

How: Given the neutral color, these patent kicks can pair with just about anything in your wardrobe. For winter, we’d pair these up with a slouchy grey trouser sock, cuffed jeans and a textured mohair pullover. Come spring, they can add practicality to an easy-breezy dress and a cross-body satchel for a day in the office or a day in the park.

The Bobbie Oxford in Patent Leather; $165 at Madewell.