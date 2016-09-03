StyleCaster
17 Simple Recipes That Actually Make Zucchini Interesting

17 Simple Recipes That Actually Make Zucchini Interesting

Photo: Making Thyme for Health

If prior to now, you thought of zucchini as one of those filler veggies—you know, the one that’s always thrown into salad, stir fry, or pasta primavera—get ready to see it in a new light. Zucchini is the ultimate chameleon veggie because it can serve as an ideal recipe base when carved out and filled with the makings of burritos, or spiralized and turned into pasta; but it can also be a great add-on to things like bread, muffins, or other baked goods, making those normally carb-loaded dishes quite a bit healthier.

Celebrate the nutritious veggie (it’s filled with magnesium, folate, calcium, and tons of vitamins) by whipping up one of these 17 super-easy recipes, from chicken and chowder to grilled cheese sandwiches.

Mexican Zucchini Burrito Bowls
Mexican Zucchini Burrito Bowls

Making Thyme for Health

Fresh Corn Zucchini Chowder
Fresh Corn Zucchini Chowder

Little Spice Jar

Parmesan Tomato Zucchini Bake
Parmesan Tomato Zucchini Bake

Nutritionist Reviews

Zucchini Cheddar Cheese Chive Buttermilk Quick Bread
Zucchini Cheddar Cheese Chive Buttermilk Quick Bread

A Pretty Life in the Suburbs

Crispy Parmesan Garlic Chicken Zucchini
Crispy Parmesan Garlic Chicken Zucchini

The Recipe Critic

Parmesan Zucchini Tots
Parmesan Zucchini Tots

Kirbie Cravings

One Pot Cheesy Zucchini Rice
One Pot Cheesy Zucchini Rice

Family Fresh Meals

Zucchini Muffins
Zucchini Muffins

Simply Recipes

Buffalo Chicken Zucchini Boats
Buffalo Chicken Zucchini Boats

The Wholesome Dish

Zucchini Cheddar Scones
Zucchini Cheddar Scones

Baker by Nature

Loaded Hasselbeck Zucchini
Loaded Hasselbeck Zucchini

Peas and Crayons

Zucchini Noodles with Creamy Avocado Pesto
Zucchini Noodles with Creamy Avocado Pesto

Eat Yourself Skinny

Zucchini Crusted Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Zucchini Crusted Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Kirbie Cravings

Baked Garlic Parmesan Zucchini Crisps
Baked Garlic Parmesan Zucchini Crisps

Diethood

Blueberry Zucchini Snack Cake with Lemon Buttercream Frosting
Blueberry Zucchini Snack Cake with Lemon Buttercream Frosting

The View from Great Island

Zucchini Lasagna Rolls
Zucchini Lasagna Rolls

Recipe Runner

