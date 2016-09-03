17 Simple Recipes That Actually Make Zucchini Interesting

If prior to now, you thought of zucchini as one of those filler veggies—you know, the one that’s always thrown into salad, stir fry, or pasta primavera—get ready to see it in a new light. Zucchini is the ultimate chameleon veggie because it can serve as an ideal recipe base when carved out and filled with the makings of burritos, or spiralized and turned into pasta; but it can also be a great add-on to things like bread, muffins, or other baked goods, making those normally carb-loaded dishes quite a bit healthier.

Celebrate the nutritious veggie (it’s filled with magnesium, folate, calcium, and tons of vitamins) by whipping up one of these 17 super-easy recipes, from chicken and chowder to grilled cheese sandwiches.