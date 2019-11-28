15 Easy Wine Cocktails You Can Make With Boxed Wine for the Holidays

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve ever hosted a holiday party, you know that cocktails are a must. Even better, easy wine cocktails you can make in big batches, using boxed wine. You’ll save a lot of time, effort and, not to mention, moolah. And while these drinks may be inexpensive (for booze), they’re still guaranteed to make make everyone feel pretty great. (I mean, tough family members are often easier to deal with when everyone has a drink in their hand, no?)

If you know you want to make sangria, mulled wine or something similar, you’re in the right place. There are countless holiday cocktail recipes on the internet, and sometimes sorting through them can make it seem like it isn’t even worth it. So, we did the heavy lifting for you!

Below, you’ll find 15 big-batch holiday wine cocktails that are beyond easy to make. Not all of them call specifically for boxed wine, but know that you can sub in the boxed stuff in any of them. Cheers!

Spiced Winter Sangria

If you can’t decide between mulled wine and classic sangria, compromise with this spiced red wine sangria.

Fall Rose Sangria

Get a box of “blush” wine (you know the one) and whip up this apple-filled rose sangria

Winter Sangria

Slice up some oranges, thaw some frozen cranberries, and this winter sangria is basically finished.

Spiced Mulled Wine With Blackberries

Classic mulled wine is great, but it’s even better with tart blackberries.

White Christmas Sangria

If you’re hoping for a white Christmas, why not make some white sangria to go along with it?

Cider Mulled Wine

You’ll need boxed wine and non-alcoholic apple cider for this sweet and seasonal mulled wine.

Hvid Gløgg (Danish White Mulled Wine)

Shake things up with this Danish favorite. Hvid Gløgg is warm white wine with almonds, spices, and lemon—and it’s positively delicious.

Cranberry Wine Punch

Canned cranberry sauce is fine for dinner, but you’ll need fresh (or frozen) cranberries for this tasty wine punch.

Cranberry Apple Cider Sangria

This red wine sangria is all your fall/winter favorites in a single glass.

Clementine, Whiskey, and Wine Cocktail

Kick things up a notch with a pitcher of this whiskey-spiked clementine and wine cocktail.

Winter Pomegranate Cranberry Sangria

Pomegranate gives this winter sangria an extra rich color, plus some more fruity flavor.

Red Wine Cherry Sangria

Frozen cherries come already pitted, so they’re perfect for this red wine sangria.

Sparkling Cherry Rose Sangria

This rose sangria is seasonless, but still a great way to get your family turnt over the holidays.

Red Moon Over Manhattan

Love Manhattans but want something a little lower proof? This red moon over Manhattan cocktail is mostly wine with a splash of whiskey.

Winter Rose Sangria

Sugared cranberries make this winter rose sangria totally unforgettable.