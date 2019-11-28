StyleCaster
15 Easy Wine Cocktails You Can Make With Boxed Wine for the Holidays

by
Photo: Spices in my DNA.

If you’ve ever hosted a holiday party, you know that cocktails are a must. Even better, easy wine cocktails you can make in big batches, using boxed wine. You’ll save a lot of time, effort and, not to mention, moolah. And while these drinks may be inexpensive (for booze), they’re still guaranteed to make make everyone feel pretty great. (I mean, tough family members are often easier to deal with when everyone has a drink in their hand, no?)

If you know you want to make sangria, mulled wine or something similar, you’re in the right place. There are countless holiday cocktail recipes on the internet, and sometimes sorting through them can make it seem like it isn’t even worth it. So, we did the heavy lifting for you!

Below, you’ll find 15 big-batch holiday wine cocktails that are beyond easy to make. Not all of them call specifically for boxed wine, but know that you can sub in the boxed stuff in any of them. Cheers!

STYLECASTER | 15 Big-Batch Holiday Cocktails You Can Make With Boxed Wine | Spiced Winter Sangria

Curious Cuisiniere.

Spiced Winter Sangria

If you can’t decide between mulled wine and classic sangria, compromise with this spiced red wine sangria.

STYLECASTER | 15 Big-Batch Holiday Cocktails You Can Make With Boxed Wine | Fall Rose Sangria

Sprinkles and Sea Salt.

Fall Rose Sangria

Get a box of “blush” wine (you know the one) and whip up this apple-filled rose sangria

STYLECASTER | 15 Big-Batch Holiday Cocktails You Can Make With Boxed Wine | Winter Cranberry Sangria

Homemade Interest.

Winter Sangria

Slice up some oranges, thaw some frozen cranberries, and this winter sangria is basically finished.

STYLECASTER | 15 Big-Batch Holiday Cocktails You Can Make With Boxed Wine | Spiced Mulled Wine With Blackberries

The Forked Spoon.

Spiced Mulled Wine With Blackberries

Classic mulled wine is great, but it’s even better with tart blackberries.

STYLECASTER | 15 Big-Batch Holiday Cocktails You Can Make With Boxed Wine | White Christmas Sangria

The Chunky Chef.

White Christmas Sangria

If you’re hoping for a white Christmas, why not make some white sangria to go along with it?

STYLECASTER | 15 Big-Batch Holiday Cocktails You Can Make With Boxed Wine | Cider Mulled Wine

Inspired by Charm.

Cider Mulled Wine

You’ll need boxed wine and non-alcoholic apple cider for this sweet and seasonal mulled wine.

STYLECASTER | 15 Big-Batch Holiday Cocktails You Can Make With Boxed Wine | Hvid Gløgg

Tara’s Multicultural Table.

Hvid Gløgg (Danish White Mulled Wine)

Shake things up with this Danish favorite. Hvid Gløgg is warm white wine with almonds, spices, and lemon—and it’s positively delicious.

STYLECASTER | 15 Big-Batch Holiday Cocktails You Can Make With Boxed Wine | Cranberry Wine Punch

Miss in the Kitchen.

Cranberry Wine Punch

Canned cranberry sauce is fine for dinner, but you’ll need fresh (or frozen) cranberries for this tasty wine punch.

STYLECASTER | 15 Big-Batch Holiday Cocktails You Can Make With Boxed Wine | Cranberry Apple Cider Sangria

Mommy’s Kitchen.

Cranberry Apple Cider Sangria

This red wine sangria is all your fall/winter favorites in a single glass.

STYLECASTER | 15 Big-Batch Holiday Cocktails You Can Make With Boxed Wine | Clementine, Whiskey, and Wine Cocktail

Foxes Love Lemons.

Clementine, Whiskey, and Wine Cocktail

Kick things up a notch with a pitcher of this whiskey-spiked clementine and wine cocktail.

STYLECASTER | 15 Big-Batch Holiday Cocktails You Can Make With Boxed Wine | Winter Pomegranate Cranberry Sangria

Bless Her Heart Y’all.

Winter Pomegranate Cranberry Sangria

Pomegranate gives this winter sangria an extra rich color, plus some more fruity flavor.

STYLECASTER | 15 Big-Batch Holiday Cocktails You Can Make With Boxed Wine | Red Wine Cherry Sangria

Celebrating Sweets.

Red Wine Cherry Sangria

Frozen cherries come already pitted, so they’re perfect for this red wine sangria.

STYLECASTER | 15 Big-Batch Holiday Cocktails You Can Make With Boxed Wine | Sparkling Cherry Rose Sangria

The Kitchn.

Sparkling Cherry Rose Sangria

This rose sangria is seasonless, but still a great way to get your family turnt over the holidays.

STYLECASTER | 15 Big-Batch Holiday Cocktails You Can Make With Boxed Wine | Red Moon Over Manhattan

Sugar and Charm.

Red Moon Over Manhattan

Love Manhattans but want something a little lower proof? This red moon over Manhattan cocktail is mostly wine with a splash of whiskey.

STYLECASTER | 15 Big-Batch Holiday Cocktails You Can Make With Boxed Wine | Winter Rose Sangria

Spices in my DNA.

Winter Rose Sangria

Sugared cranberries make this winter rose sangria totally unforgettable.

