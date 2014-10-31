30 Brilliant Ways to Work Metallics into Your Wardrobe

Sometimes it can be difficult to find an interesting way to add a little flavor to your outfit. But no fear, metallics are here! We’re loving the shiny shades and how they manage to make any looks a little more special.

Metallics might sound a little scary when you’re used to wearing minimalist outfits—you’re probably envisioning sequins and Spandex—but it’s easier to ease into the trend than you think. And if you’re all about the trend already, then we’ll show you some seriously chic ways to go all out.

To learn how to incorporate metallics into your wardrobe, click through the slideshow!