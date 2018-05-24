StyleCaster
20 Lazy Summer Desserts for Easy Entertaining in a Pinch

20 Lazy Summer Desserts for Easy Entertaining in a Pinch

Kristen Bousquet
Photo: Bake Eat Repeat

On an uneventful Friday night, you decide to invite over some friends. As soon as you shoot out the group text, stress sets in as you realize you should probably offer your guests sort of snack to go with the wine and beer people will be drinking—but your fridge is empty. If you’re the type who enjoys last-minute entertaining, there’s a solution for this scenario: lazy summer desserts that everyone will obsess over, but require very little work.

MORE: 12 Easy Summer Entertaining Tips to Steal from Celebrities

From simple fruit-and-brownie skewers drizzled in melty chocolate sauce to no-bake desserts you can (honestly) whip up in 20 minutes or fewer, these seasonally-inspired desserts are decadent enough to impress your guests without taking the entire day to concoct.

Ahead, dig into some of our favorite easy-AF desserts to try this season.

STYLECASTER | Lazy Summer Desserts | Easy Banana Cream Pie

Easy Banana Cream Pie

Photo: Cincy Shopper
STYLECASTER | Lazy Summer Desserts | No-Bake Triple Layer Lemon Pudding Pie

No-Bake Triple Layer Lemon Pudding Pie

Photo: Together as a Family
STYLECASTER | Lazy Summer Desserts | Strawberry Brownie Skewers

Strawberry Brownie Skewers

Photo: One Little Project
STYLECASTER | Lazy Summer Desserts | No-Bake Summer Berry Icebox Cake

No-Bake Summer Berry Icebox Cake

Photo: Cake's Cottage
STYLECASTER | Lazy Summer Desserts | No-Bake Chocolate Eclair Cake

No-Bake Chocolate Eclair Cake

Photo: One Little Project
STYLECASTER | Lazy Summer Desserts | No-Bake Strawberry & Cream Pie

No-Bake Strawberry & Cream Pie

Photo: Deliciously Sprinkled
STYLECASTER | Lazy Summer Desserts | Lemon Raspberry Poke Cake

Lemon Raspberry Poke Cake

Photo: Beyond Frosting
STYLECASTER | Lazy Summer Desserts | Easy Strawberry, Jello, and Angel Food Cake Dessert

Easy Strawberry, Jello, and Angel Food Cake Dessert

Photo: Cupcakes and Cutlery
STYLECASTER | Lazy Summer Desserts | Watermelon Lemonade Slushies

Watermelon Lemonade Slushies

Photo: Celebrating Sweets
STYLECASTER | Lazy Summer Desserts | Strawberry Cheesecake Trifle

Strawberry Cheesecake Trifle

Photo: Life Love Liz
STYLECASTER | Lazy Summer Desserts | White Chocolate Blueberry Lasagna

White Chocolate Blueberry Lasagna

Photo: OMG Chocolate Desserts
STYLECASTER | Lazy Summer Desserts | Raspberry Lemon Cookies

Raspberry Lemon Cookies

Photo: Bake Eat Repeat
STYLECASTER | Lazy Summer Desserts | Individual Frozen Key Lime Pies

Individual Frozen Key Lime Pies

Photo: The Silly Girl's Kitchen
STYLECASTER | Lazy Summer Desserts | No Bake Mini Key Lime Cheesecakes

No Bake Mini Key Lime Cheesecakes

Photo: Lolly Jane
STYLECASTER | Lazy Summer Desserts | Gluten-Free No-Bake Strawberry Shortcake Icebox Cake

Gluten-Free No-Bake Strawberry Shortcake Icebox Cake

Photo: Iowa Girl Eats
STYLECASTER | Lazy Summer Desserts | Banana Split Bites

Banana Split Bites

Photo: Our Family of Seven
STYLECASTER | Lazy Summer Desserts | Easy Blueberry Cheesecake Dessert

Easy Blueberry Cheesecake Dessert

Photo: From Valerie's Kitchen
STYLECASTER | Lazy Summer Desserts | Watermelon Salsa with Cinnamon Tortilla Chips

Watermelon Salsa with Cinnamon Tortilla Chips

Photo: Frugal Mom Eh
STYLECASTER | Lazy Summer Desserts | No Bake Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake

No Bake Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake

Photo: The Recipe Rebel
STYLECASTER | Lazy Summer Desserts | Lemon Mousse

Lemon Mousse

Photo: Plated Cravings

