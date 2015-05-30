4 Summer Brunch Recipes Anyone (Even You!) Can Master

Here’s the thing about cooking: If you know how read and measure, you’ll find that whipping up anything—and we do mean anything—is easier than you think. In fact, creating restaurant-quality meals requires very little else than the right tools, good ingredients, and easy-to-follow recipes. And there’s no better recipes to master than everyone’s favorite weekend meal: Brunch.

Whether you’re cooking for yourself, your bae, or a big group of friends, these summer recipes will seriously impress—although they’re ridiculously easy to make. Add a few pitchers of Bloody Marys or Mimosas, and consider your weekend started.

Whole Wheat Churros

From: The Vault Files Ingredients:

1 cup water

2 1/2 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp butter

1/2 tsp salt

3/4 cup whole wheat flour

1/4 cup regular flour

1/2 cup white sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

Instructions:

In a small saucepan over medium heat, bring to boil the water, butter, sugar and salt. As soon as it starts boiling, remove from the heat and stir in both flours. Then, in a frying pan, using a pastry bag, fry them until golden (you don’t need to deep-fry them—shallow frying works out perfectly). Remove from pan, and roll into the white sugar and cinnamon mixture. Let cool.

Smoked Salmon and Avocado ‘Pizza’

From: A Beautiful Mess

Ingredients:

Extra-thin pizza crust

Cream cheese

Lox or smoked salmon

Sea salt and pepper

Optional: Toppings like capers, onion, tomato, cucumber

Instructions:

Heat your pre-made extra-thin pizza crust on our outdoor grill for about five minutes or toast it in the oven—flipping halfway through. Spead a thin layer of cream cheese over the warm crust, and add small pieces of lox and your toppings. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, and enjoy!

Matcha Shakes With Almond Milk

From: Love and Lemons

Ingredients:

Almond milk

Matcha powder

Ice cream

Instructions:

Whisk a little almond milk with matcha until well combined. Add a scoop or two of ice cream and either shake in a jar or mix with a blender. Wait until it gets melty and gold, and enjoy with a straw.

Photo: Joel Salcido and Dennis Burnett/Food Republic

Paul Qui’s Breakfast Taco

From: Food Republic

Ingredients:

For the salsa:

1 white onion, diced 1 head garlic , peeled

, peeled 2 jalapeños with seeds , sliced thin

, sliced thin Grapeseed oil

4 medium tomatoes

Juice of 8 limes

Salt and black pepper to taste

For the tacos:

1 shallot, julienned

4 cloves garlic

1 tablespoon butter

1 teaspoon Grapeseed oil

2 small potatoes , diced small

, diced small 4 large farm eggs , beaten

, beaten sea salt , to taste

, to taste tortillas

2 ounces Greek yogurt

1 container alfalfa sprouts

1 bunch basil

Instructions:

For the salsa:

Sweat onions, garlic and jalapeño in enough grapeseed oil to coat the vegetables on low heat.

Cook until the vegetables are soft but uncolored. Once cooked, place in a blender or food processor with tomatoes and lime juice, and season with salt and pepper to taste.

For the tacos: