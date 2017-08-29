StyleCaster
30 Simple, No-Sweat Summer Appetizers

30 Simple, No-Sweat Summer Appetizers

30 Simple, No-Sweat Summer Appetizers
Creating party appetizers is something of an art: You want something that looks (and tastes) amazing, but you don’t want to spend hours in the kitchen when you could be shopping for your new fall boots, planning your next vacay, or Netflixing while sipping rosé.

If you internalize only one thing about appetizer prep, remember that tarting with the right ingredients goes a long way toward a great outcome, whether you’re an A-plus chef or just a passable one (like me).

“Remember that quality does matter,” says Chuck Prescott, VP of operations at the NYC-based catering and event company Sweet Hospitality Group. “So opt for a nice Brie or goat cheese, or pick up some fig jam or onions that you can caramelize and add so much flavor to tons of summer appetizers and meals.”

Hey, if a couple extra bucks makes a major difference in how your app turns out, we say it’s totally worth it. Click through these 30 easy summer appetizers to make while entertaining over the holiday weekend, or if you just want to take your regular weeknight dinner up a notch.

1 of 30

Whipped Goat Cheese Bruschetta with Berries and Tomatoes

The Cookie Rookie

White Bean Garlic Dip

Chew Out Loud

Rainbow Fruit Salsa Cheesecake Dip

Carlsbad Cravings

Goat Cheese, Honey, and Fruit Crostini

Sally's Baking Addiction

Bacon Spinach and Four Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms

Will Cook for Smiles

Feta Stuffed Red Bell Peppers

Give Recipe

Garlic Herb Tomato Goat Cheese Dip

The Cookie Rookie

Brie Berry Bites

Manila Spoon

Smoked Salmon Cucumber Cream Cheese Bites

Baker by Nature

Olive Cheese Bread

Home in the Finger Lakes

Wedge Salad Dip

Lemon Tree Dwelling

5-Ingredient Zucchini Fritters

Just a Taste

BLT Sliders

Mom by the Beach

Greeek 7-Layer Dip

Skinny Taste

Cilantro Crab and Sweet Corn Mini Peppers

The Creative Bite

Fresh Green Bean Salad with Balsamic Dressing

Mel's Kitchen Café

Quinoa Hummus and Zucchini Roll-ups

Simply Quinoa

Veggie Crescent Bites

Mom on Time Out

Summer Corn Avocado and Black Bean Salad

Produce on Parade

Goat Cheese and Sun-Dried Tomato Crostini

Stuck on Sweet

Crazy for Crust

Strawberry Pretzel Salad Dip

Barbecue Pineapple Meatballs

Lil Luna

Crispy Parmesan Tomato Chips

Sugar Free Mom

Easy Pico de Gallo

Shugary Sweets

Figs with Goat Cheese, Pistachios, and Balsamic Glaze

Culinary Ginger

Crab Pasta Salad

Wine and Glue

BBQ Bacon Chicken Bites

Spicy Southern Kitchen

Healthy Baked Avocado Fries with Chipotle Dipping Sauce

Gimme Delicious

Peach and Goat Cheese Bruschetta

She Wears Many Hats

Baked Brie with Wine-Soaked Blackberries

Lemon Tree Dwelling

