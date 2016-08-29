StyleCaster
Share

15 Simple Stuffed Pepper Recipes That Make Comfort Food Legitimately Healthy

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Simple Stuffed Pepper Recipes That Make Comfort Food Legitimately Healthy

by
Poblano stuffed peppers
15 Start slideshow
Photo: Ambitious Kitchen

Fall’s coming, and with it, comfort food! (Not that summer ever stopped us from eating it….) To help you feel a little less depressed during the change in seasons, we gathered some of the best stuffed-pepper recipes we could find—since they hit the perfect sweet spot between fresh, healthy, and super-comforting.

MORE: 10 Vegetarian Cooking Tips from Professional Chefs

Featuring fillings of spinach, quinoa, shrimp, chicken, eggs, and lots and lots of cheese, these stuffed-pepper recipes are nutritious, satisfying, and even look kind of fancy even though they’re easy AF. Pick your favorite and try it tonight.

MORE: 20 Stealthy Low-Carb Lunches

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15
Poblano Stuffed Peppers with Black Beans, Corn, and Sweet Potatoes
Poblano Stuffed Peppers with Black Beans, Corn, and Sweet Potatoes

Ambitious Kitchen

Mediterranean Stuffed Bell Peppers with Chickpeas, Rice, and Beef
Mediterranean Stuffed Bell Peppers with Chickpeas, Rice, and Beef

The Mediterranean Dish

Spaghetti Stuffed Peppers
Spaghetti Stuffed Peppers

Homemade Hooplah

Cajun Shrimp Stuffed Poblano Peppers
Cajun Shrimp Stuffed Poblano Peppers

Chili Pepper Madness

Chicken Fajita Stuffed Peppers
Chicken Fajita Stuffed Peppers

Cooking Classy

Bacon Stuffed Mini Peppers
Bacon Stuffed Mini Peppers

Bell of the Kitchen

Quinoa Stuffed Bell Peppers
Quinoa Stuffed Bell Peppers

Damn Delicious

Breakfast Stuffed Peppers
Breakfast Stuffed Peppers

Made with Happy

Garlic Lemon Quinoa Stuffed Bell Peppers with Broccoli Rabe
Garlic Lemon Quinoa Stuffed Bell Peppers with Broccoli Rabe

Faring Well

Cheesy Spinach Stuffed Peppers
Cheesy Spinach Stuffed Peppers

Peas and Crayons

Bacon-Wrapped Cheesy Stuffed Jalapenos
Bacon-Wrapped Cheesy Stuffed Jalapenos

Sally's Baking Addiction

Feta Stuffed Red Bell Peppers
Feta Stuffed Red Bell Peppers

Give Recipe

Broccoli and Cheese Stuffed Peppers
Broccoli and Cheese Stuffed Peppers

Diethood

Three Cheese Macaroni Stuffed Peppers
Three Cheese Macaroni Stuffed Peppers

Creme de la Crumb

Santa Fe Turkey Stuffed Peppers
Santa Fe Turkey Stuffed Peppers

Skinny Taste

Next slideshow starts in 10s

This New Makeup Line Is About to Take Over Your Instagram Feed

This New Makeup Line Is About to Take Over Your Instagram Feed
  • Poblano Stuffed Peppers with Black Beans, Corn, and Sweet Potatoes
  • Mediterranean Stuffed Bell Peppers with Chickpeas, Rice, and Beef
  • Spaghetti Stuffed Peppers
  • Cajun Shrimp Stuffed Poblano Peppers
  • Chicken Fajita Stuffed Peppers
  • Bacon Stuffed Mini Peppers
  • Quinoa Stuffed Bell Peppers
  • Breakfast Stuffed Peppers
  • Garlic Lemon Quinoa Stuffed Bell Peppers with Broccoli Rabe
  • Cheesy Spinach Stuffed Peppers
  • Bacon-Wrapped Cheesy Stuffed Jalapenos
  • Feta Stuffed Red Bell Peppers
  • Broccoli and Cheese Stuffed Peppers
  • Three Cheese Macaroni Stuffed Peppers
  • Santa Fe Turkey Stuffed Peppers
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share