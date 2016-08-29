15 Simple Stuffed Pepper Recipes That Make Comfort Food Legitimately Healthy

Fall’s coming, and with it, comfort food! (Not that summer ever stopped us from eating it….) To help you feel a little less depressed during the change in seasons, we gathered some of the best stuffed-pepper recipes we could find—since they hit the perfect sweet spot between fresh, healthy, and super-comforting.

Featuring fillings of spinach, quinoa, shrimp, chicken, eggs, and lots and lots of cheese, these stuffed-pepper recipes are nutritious, satisfying, and even look kind of fancy even though they’re easy AF. Pick your favorite and try it tonight.