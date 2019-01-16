17 Easy Single-Serve Desserts for Nights You Need a Little Something

Scroll To See More Images

Baking is great, but you don’t always need all 36 of the cookies that most recipes tend to yield. In fact, sometimes you just need one. That’s where single-serve desserts come in. As their name promises, single-serve desserts have all the benefits of regular homemade desserts—they’re fun to make, you can eat ’em right out of the oven and they let you satisfy a sweets craving without leaving the house—without the sometimes pesky leftovers

Obviously there’s nothing wrong with having dozens of cookies around, but if you live alone or with just a few people and don’t have anywhere to take your baked goods, half the batch often ends up getting thrown away after several days of cookie grazing. Which means, single-serve desserts also reduce food waste, which is something you can feel good about.

And sure, it’s possible to satisfy a dessert craving without actually baking anything. You could whip up an ice cream sundae, or raid your chocolate stash, for example. But sometimes, only a fresh-out-of-the-oven dessert will do. At times like those, reach for one of these single-serve dessert recipes—many are made in the oven, some in the microwave and a few don’t need to be cooked at all. No matter your mood or your equipment situation, there’s a dessert here for you.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Everybody knows that freshly baked cookies are the best, so it makes sense to bake a single chocolate chip cookie every time you want one.

Apple Crisp

The only difference between a breakfast apple crisp and a dessert apple crisp? The amount of whipped cream you choose to add.

Rice Krispies Treat

Sure, you could just melt some marshmallows into a bowl of Rice Krispies. But a single-serve Rice Krispies treat is so much more fun.

Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie

It’s worth investing in a tiny cast-iron pan if it means you can whip up one of these single-serve skillet cookies any time you so desire.

Peach Crisp

Want this peach crisp to be available all year? Just sub canned peaches for the fresh one.

Pecan Pie

This is a generous serving of pecan pie for just one person, but I have no complaints.

Banana Mug Cake

Several ripe bananas means it’s time for banana bread. Just one ripe banana means it’s time for single-serve banana mug cake.

Snickerdoodle

The unassuming single-serve snickerdoodle is great for addressing a sweets craving.

Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

This egg-free chocolate chip cookie dough is made with coconut flour, almond butter, sweetener and a few other ingredients.

Rice Pudding

Rice pudding isn’t for everyone, which is why it’s great to be able to make enough just for you.

Deep-Dish Peanut Butter Cookie

This rich deep-dish peanut butter cookie is a real crowd pleaser. Too bad you’re only making enough for one.

Funfetti Cupcake

Choose a dairy-free milk and this single-serve funfetti cupcake is totally vegan.

Carrot Cake In a Mug

Unlike other mug cakes, this single-serve carrot cake gets fancy with layers.

Brownie

This easy, single-serve brownie can be made in the microwave or in the oven, and you can cook it as much (or as little) as you want.

Blackberry Crisp

Nothing ends the day like a bubbling, ice cream-topped ramekin of blackberry crisp.

No-Bake Cinnamon Roll

This cashew and date-based “cinnamon roll” is a little different than what you’d buy at the mall, but it’s still delicious.

Deep-Dish Apple Pie

This deep-dish apple pie is so adorable, you might actually want to invite someone over to share it with you.