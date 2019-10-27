17 Easy Quick Bread Recipes You Really Can’t Mess Up

Anyone who loves carbs probably loves easy quick bread recipes. And by quick bread, we mean the kind that are usually made with a batter instead of a dough, so it doesn’t require any kneading or rising—think: banana bread and corn bread. Quick breads are often sweet but sometimes savory, making them a great breakfast or snack option.

The easy quick bread recipes below range from classic zucchini and banana bread to more out-of-the-box options, like apple pie bread and jalapeño beer bread. Some are so quick and simple that you could probably head to your kitchen and whip them up right now.

Go ahead and bookmark this list of 17 easy quick bread recipes, so that the next time you have a carb craving and don’t know what to bake, you can use the recipes below for guidance.

Piña Colada Quick Bread

Forget banana bread, this pineapple-coconut quick bread will make every morning feel like you’re on a vacation.

Easy Beer Bread With Bacon and Jalapeño

Beer provides the leavening for this bacon and jalapeño bread.

Hummingbird Quick Bread

This spice-filled quick bread is also packed with crushed pineapple, banana, apple and more.

Apple Pie Bread

Can’t decide between cake or pie? This apple pie bread is the best of both worlds.

Blueberry Bread

You can use fresh or frozen blueberries to make this muffin-like breakfast bread.

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Swirl Bread

If you’re in the mood for cinnamon rolls but don’t feel like doing the work, opt for this cinnamon swirl quick bread instead.

Easy Amish Sour Cream Cornbread

Love cornbread? You’ve got to try making it with sour cream.

Fresh Peach Bread

In the summertime, this fresh peach bread is a great way to use up your peach bounty. In colder months, you can whip it up with thawed frozen peaches.

Savory Caprese Bread

Caprese salad is great. But caprese bread might be even better.

Easy Lemon Bread

When life gives you lemons, make lemon bread.

Carrot Cake Bread

What’s the difference between carrot cake bread and straight-up carrot cake? You can eat carrot cake bread for breakfast.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Bread

What could possibly be wrong with chocolate peanut butter bread? Not much.

Fresh Strawberry Bread

This sweet strawberry bread is perfect for shortcake lovers.

One-Bowl Herbed Ricotta Cheesy Bread

There’s ricotta baked inside of this one-bowl bread, and then plenty more cheese melted on top.

Copycat Trader Joe’s Pancake Bread

This quick bread is like a fresh batch of pancakes without the mess.

Classic Zucchini Bread

If you have a pile of zucchini you’re not sure what to do with, baking it into zucchini bread is almost always the best option.

Perfect Banana Bread

Last but not least, the perfect loaf of banana bread.