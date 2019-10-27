StyleCaster
17 Easy Quick Bread Recipes You Really Can’t Mess Up

Anyone who loves carbs probably loves easy quick bread recipes. And by quick bread, we mean the kind that are usually made with a batter instead of a dough, so it doesn’t require any kneading or rising—think: banana bread and corn bread. Quick breads are often sweet but sometimes savory, making them a great breakfast or snack option.

The easy quick bread recipes below range from classic zucchini and banana bread to more out-of-the-box options, like apple pie bread and jalapeño beer bread. Some are so quick and simple that you could probably head to your kitchen and whip them up right now.

Go ahead and bookmark this list of 17 easy quick bread recipes, so that the next time you have a carb craving and don’t know what to bake, you can use the recipes below for guidance.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Quick Breads That You Really Can't Mess Up | Piña Colada Quick Bread

Rasa Malaysia.

Piña Colada Quick Bread

Forget banana bread, this pineapple-coconut quick bread will make every morning feel like you’re on a vacation.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Quick Breads That You Really Can't Mess Up | Easy Beer Bread With Bacon and Jalapeño

Small Town Woman.

Easy Beer Bread With Bacon and Jalapeño

Beer provides the leavening for this bacon and jalapeño bread.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Quick Breads That You Really Can't Mess Up | Hummingbird Quick Bread

Let’s Dish Recipes.

Hummingbird Quick Bread

This spice-filled quick bread is also packed with crushed pineapple, banana, apple and more.

STYLECASTER | Easy Quick Breads That You Really Can't Mess Up | Apple Pie Bread

The Country Cook.

Apple Pie Bread

Can’t decide between cake or pie? This apple pie bread is the best of both worlds.

STYLECASTER | Easy Quick Breads That You Really Can't Mess Up | Blueberry Bread

Plated Cravings.

Blueberry Bread

You can use fresh or frozen blueberries to make this muffin-like breakfast bread.

STYLECASTER | Easy Quick Breads That You Really Can't Mess Up | Brown Sugar Cinnamon Swirl Bread.

Dixie Crystals.

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Swirl Bread

If you’re in the mood for cinnamon rolls but don’t feel like doing the work, opt for this cinnamon swirl quick bread instead.

STYLECASTER | Easy Quick Breads That You Really Can't Mess Up | Easy Amish Sour Cream Cornbread

Sweet Little Blue Bird.

Easy Amish Sour Cream Cornbread

Love cornbread? You’ve got to try making it with sour cream.

STYLECASTER | Easy Quick Breads That You Really Can't Mess Up | Fresh Peach Bread

Grits and Pine Cones.

Fresh Peach Bread

In the summertime, this fresh peach bread is a great way to use up your peach bounty. In colder months, you can whip it up with thawed frozen peaches.

STYLECASTER | Easy Quick Breads That You Really Can't Mess Up | Savory Caprese Bread

Will Cook For Smiles.

Savory Caprese Bread

Caprese salad is great. But caprese bread might be even better.

STYLECASTER | Easy Quick Breads That You Really Can't Mess Up | Easy Lemon Bread

Butter With A Side Of Bread.

Easy Lemon Bread

When life gives you lemons, make lemon bread.

STYLECASTER | Easy Quick Breads That You Really Can't Mess Up | Carrot Cake Bread

Delish.

Carrot Cake Bread

What’s the difference between carrot cake bread and straight-up carrot cake? You can eat carrot cake bread for breakfast.

STYLECASTER | Easy Quick Breads That You Really Can't Mess Up | Chocolate Peanut Butter Bread

The Best Dessert Recipes.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Bread

What could possibly be wrong with chocolate peanut butter bread? Not much.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Quick Breads That You Really Can't Mess Up | Fresh Strawberry Bread

Cooking For My Soul.

Fresh Strawberry Bread

This sweet strawberry bread is perfect for shortcake lovers.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Quick Breads That You Really Can't Mess Up | One-Bowl Herbed Ricotta Cheesy Bread

Baker By Nature.

One-Bowl Herbed Ricotta Cheesy Bread

There’s ricotta baked inside of this one-bowl bread, and then plenty more cheese melted on top.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Quick Breads That You Really Can't Mess Up | Copycat Trader Joe's Pancake Bread

Inspired By Charm.

Copycat Trader Joe’s Pancake Bread

This quick bread is like a fresh batch of pancakes without the mess.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Quick Breads That You Really Can't Mess Up | Classic Zucchini Bread

The Wholesome Dish.

Classic Zucchini Bread

If you have a pile of zucchini you’re not sure what to do with, baking it into zucchini bread is almost always the best option.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Quick Breads That You Really Can't Mess Up | Perfect Banana Bread

Stress Baking.

Perfect Banana Bread

Last but not least, the perfect loaf of banana bread.

