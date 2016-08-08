Exactly How to Make a Killer Peach Cobbler (Hint: Add Mangoes)

You don’t have to be an excellent baker to make one of summer’s freshest, lightest desserts. Before peaches go out of season, make this simple cobbler recipe, courtesy of Jill Montinola, executive pastry chef at the high-end Miami restaurant Seaspice—or five other delicious renditions of the classic dish, ahead.

Before you get started, though, a few tips directly from Montinola: “Don’t overmix the topping—that way you can maintain its crumbly texture,” she says. “You can also add your favorite spice to either the peach itself or the topping. And when the cobbler’s done, serve it hot from the oven, drizzled with caramel and ice cream for an extra touch.”

Individual Peach Mango Cobbler

Ingredients for Topping

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/3 cup sugar

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

8 tbsp butter, frozen and cut small

1/2 cup crème fraiche

1 egg

½ cup mango chips, cut small

Instructions for Topping

Mix together the dry ingredients in a bowl. Then slowly add the butter. In a separate bowl, mix the crème fraiche and egg, then add to the dry ingredients and butter mix. Then add the mango chips. Gather the dough together into a disc, wrap, and let it rest in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.

Ingredients for Cobbler

8 peaches, peeled, pitted, and sliced

¼ cup sugar

¼ cup brown sugar

1 tsp lemon juice

2 tsp cornstarch

1 pinch dried lavender

Instructions for Cobbler

Mix ingredients together. Bake at 375 degrees F for 10 minutes. Then drop the filling on top of the peaches and glaze with heavy cream and sugar. Bake for 30 minutes.