15 Better-Than-Average Orzo Salad Recipes to Try This Week

While I’m a fan of all pasta salad (hello, it’s pasta in your salad), there’s something about orzo that makes it especially key during the summer months. To wit: It never gets soggy even if you leave it in the fridge for hours, and it’s mild enough to blend well with other seasonal produce like chopped veggies, fresh herbs, and creamy mozzarella or goat cheese .

If you’re stuck for what to make this week, try one of these 15 better-than-average orzo salad recipes—you might just decide to make it part of your regular rotation.

Watermelon Feta Orzo Salad with Lemon and Basil

Cooking Classy

Orzo with Feta and Cranberry Pomegranate Vinaigrette

Diethood

Shrimp, Asparagus, and Zucchini Orzo Salad

Damn Delicious

Orzo with Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Pine Nuts, and Basil

Panning the Globe

Orzo with Lemon, Honey, and Veggies

The Recipe Critic

Cheesy Garlic Parmesan Spinach Orzo

Creme de la Crumb

Roasted Corn Orzo Salad

To Simply Inspire

Greek Orzo Salad

Cooking Classy

Artichoke Spinach Orzo Salad

Little Broken

Orzo Salad with Chickpeas, Cucumbers, Lemon, Dill, and Feta

Two Peas and Their Pod

Caprese Orzo Salad

Five Heart Home

Cucumber Lemon Orzo Salad

Give Recipe

Orzo with Roasted Butternut Squash and Chicken Sausage

Chew Nibble Nosh

Avocado and Feta Cheese Orzo Salad

Diethood

Parmesan Mushroom Orzo

Will Cook for Smiles

