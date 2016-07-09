15 Better-Than-Average Orzo Salad Recipes to Try This Week

While I’m a fan of all pasta salad (hello, it’s pasta in your salad), there’s something about orzo that makes it especially key during the summer months. To wit: It never gets soggy even if you leave it in the fridge for hours, and it’s mild enough to blend well with other seasonal produce like chopped veggies, fresh herbs, and creamy mozzarella or goat cheese .

If you’re stuck for what to make this week, try one of these 15 better-than-average orzo salad recipes—you might just decide to make it part of your regular rotation.