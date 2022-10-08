5 Easy Money Spells That Bring You Prosperity, Abundance & a Wealth of Opportunity

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve been feeling like your bank account has been drier than the Atacama desert lately, these easy money spells will bring some of that luscious green paper back into your pocket. Some people may feel intimidated by the idea of spell-casting, but these money spells require little to no prior knowledge of spells. In fact, these spells demand only a microscopic investment of your time, which is nothing compared to the amount of money you’re about to call in!

Spells—and witchcraft in general—can seem risky and intimidating, but I’m here to remove the stigma surrounding this practice. After all, in order to tap into the powerful force of spells with ease, you need to be willing to believe in their power. You’ve got nothing to lose, as these money spells are simple and straightforward by nature. Chances are, you probably already have the tools and ingredients that you need lying around your own home. There’s no need to head out to a story to buy anything, because you’re here to save the money you have while calling in the money that you desire.

Before you get started, remember that everyone and everything around you is made up of energy. However, when the energy you’re tapping into is no longer in alignment with the amount of money you want, it’s time for a refresh. In order to make sure the results of your spell is not delayed, here are three important things you must do:

Take control of your pre-existing beliefs about your money and any negative spending habits. Be patient. We cannot control the timeline of our spells and manifestations. Have faith in yourself and your ability to bring your desires to life.

Remember to have fun with these rituals. Allow positivity and creativity to energize your spell. Trust in the fact that money will begin flowing toward you as soon you start crafting and casting spells. You can even invite trusted friends to join in your ritual and amplify its potential as you band together and double your power. Now, with that being said, it’s time to figure out which of these spells resonates the most, because your wallet is about to become thicker than ever.

Bay Leaf Money Spell

What it does: Helps you attract money and prosperity.

What you need:

Bay Leaf

A sharpie

Tweezers

A lighter

A fire safe bowl

How to cast:

Take the dried bay leaf and a sharpie and lay the bay leaf on a flat surface. You can either write out the exact amount of money that you are calling in, or simply write the word “ABUNDANCE”, “PROSPERITY” or “WEALTH” on the bay leaf. With the leftover space on the bay leaf after you’ve written your word or amount, start to draw small dollar signs until that side of the bay leaf is almost entirely covered.

Take the bay leaf with your tweezers and pick it up by the stem end. Hold it over your fire safe bowl and with your free hand, grab your lighter. Light the bay leaf on fire at the tip end (opposite to the tweezers) and as you burn the bay leaf, set your intention. If you do not have an intention—or feel at a loss for setting one yourself—use this blessing:

Power of bay leaf, I ask thee,

Through methods fair and just,

Bring abundant prosperity.

Through the fire,

Bring abundant prosperity.

You can put the ashes from your burnt bay leaf into a white candle and keep it in your home (most preferably at an altar space) or to give them back to the earth by blowing them into the wind out your door or window. You could also bury them in the ground outside.

Remember to have fun during this process. Creating your prosperous bay leaf, burning it, and reciting your intention is meant to be done with the energy of play and magic, two powerful forces that help facilitate your manifestations with ease!

Cinnamon Abundance Spell

What it does: Turns you and your home into money magnets

What you need:

A palmful of ground cinnamon, or cinnamon essential oil

How to cast:

There are three ways that you can use cinnamon to bring in abundance and rewrite your relationship with money:

On the first of every month take ground cinnamon into your palm and stand outside of your front door. Set the intention ​​”When this cinnamon blows, prosperity will come to enter. When this cinnamon blows, abundance will come to stay. When this cinnamon blows, abundance will live here. And so it is done”. This can also be fine tuned to better match your intentions, just make sure that they are authentic to *you* and that you are calling forth abundance to you and your home when you set the intention.

Clean your floors once per month with cinnamon essential oils. Add a few drops to your cleaning solution. The scent alone will make you and your home feel more abundant, but this ritual is a great way of cleansing old stuck energy and bringing in new prosperous energy to your home.

Clean out your wallet with cinnamon. Make sure to remove any receipts, trash, or items that are not cash, coins, or debit/credit cards. Then take a pinch of cinnamon and sprinkle it over your wallet to attract wealth and abundance to you.

Money Bowl

What it does: Calls forth money to your home or your business

What you’ll need:

A bowl (green, gold, glass, or copper are preferred)

Small trinkets that represent wealth and money to you

Coins or cash

Crystals (citrine, aventurine, garnet, and pyrite work best)

A small candle

Essential oil of your choice

A pen and paper

Energy cleansing tool of your choice (sage, palo santo, incense, selenite wand)

How to cast:

Clean your bowl.

Energetically cleanse all of the items and trinkets that you’ve chosen to add into your bowl with your energy cleansing tool of choice.

Grab your pen and paper and start to write out your intentions in present-tense as if they have already happened (examples: “I am wealthy” or “I have $25,000 in my bank account and all of my debt is paid off”).

Add your items and trinkets into your bowl one by one and repeat your intention with each item that you add

Add your candle to your bowl and put 1-2 drops of your chosen essential oil on top of it before lighting the candle. The energy of the fire will amplify your manifestation!

Add in your written intention to the bowl and put the bowl away somewhat close to the front door in either your home or work place (whichever you are more focused on bringing prosperity into and whichever place you feel most comfortable)

It is important to continue “feeding” your money bowl every few days with herbs, coins, trinkets, crystals or anything that represents abundance to you.

Once the candle has fully burned after using for a few days or weeks and you feel complete with your money bowl, return all of the natural elements back to the Earth and gift the coins or money that were used in making your money bowl to someone or a cause that may need it

New Moon Money Spell

What it does: Aligns you with the power of the moon to get you witchy and rich AF

What you’ll need:

A pen and piece of paper

How to cast:

When the new moon arrives each month, it will be in the same sign as the sun (example: in Libra season, the new moon is also in Libra). This time will allow you to get in touch with the silence and darkness that the seemingly “void” new moon brings us. This is a fertile time for manifesting and setting intentions, so when we use the power of the new moon, we start to align with one of its eight important lunar phases.

Under each new moon, set your intention around something that lines up with the energy of the moon. For example:

Aries new moon: I am a leader and money is drawn to me for my confidence

Taurus new moon: I am wealthy and I attract luxury travel, gifts, and experiences to me with easy

Gemini new moon: People love to hear my thoughts and opinions and pay me handsomely for them

And so forth. When we start to understand the unique importance of each new moon and write out intentions that align with the new moon’s energy, we become amplified in our magnetism to whatever we want or manifest.

I suggest getting a journal that is specifically used for rituals, intentions, and journaling practices associated with the lunar cycles. When you look back on this year after year, it will become clear to you how easy it was to manifest when you were aligned with the moon’s energy.

Money Drawing Spell

What it does: Draws money into your present life

What you need:

A green candle

A white candle

An essential oil of your choosing (preferably cinnamon, sweet orange, or peppermint)

How to cast:

Get two candles, one green to represent money and one white to represent yourself. Put a few drops of your chosen essential oil into each candle, setting the intention for money to come closer to you as this spell continues. Set the candles nine inches apart from one another on your altar (if you do not have an altar, any flat surface will do). Each day for nine days, preferably at the same time either morning or evening, say this intention:

Money, money come to me,

In abundance,

Three times three.

May I be enriched in the best of ways,

Harming none as it comes my way.

This I accept, so may it be.

Bring me money,

Three times three

Repeat this for nine days, each day moving the white candle one inch closer to the green candle. When the two candles touch, your spell will be finished. Make sure that you visualize money pouring into your lap from the Universe as you recite this intention.

Now that you’ve completed your money ritual, you can move forward knowing that money is on its way. Don’t overthink the process, because the universe works in mysterious ways. The money may arrive in the form of a raise at work. It could arrive in the form of you finding a hundred dollar bill on the ground. You might even receive a check in the mail for something unexpected! The universe has heard your request and as long as you’re willing to do your part, the universe *always* delivers.