25 Easy Summer Party Ideas (For Memorial Day or Any Other Day)

Guys, Memorial Day is pretty much here which means two things: The unofficial start of summer, and a much-needed day off from work. Instead of wasting it doing a whole lot of nothing, we suggest grabbing some friends and hosting a last-minute party. Here, 25 low-touch ideas that take next-to-no planning.

1. Throw a legit New England-style clambake complete with newspaper tablecloths (easy!), corn, and plenty of cold beer.

2. Instead of boring vases, use a pineapple—this works for any summer party table.

Photo: Cupcakes and Cashmere

4. What better Memorial Day snack than patriotic chocolate-dipped pretzels?

5. Make these adorable red, white and blue drinks (even non-alcoholic ones too!).



Photo: A Spicy Perspective

6. Standard party candy gets a little more grown-up with these vodka and gummy bear ice pops.

7. Make sure there’s enough beers to go around by putting them in this wheelbarrow full of ice.



Photo: Oh Happy Day

8For a summery decoration that you can use for any summer party, try out this pool noodle popsicle garland.

9. For those looking for a sweet and healthy Memorial Day snack, this Blueberry, Strawberry and Jicama salad will be perfect.

10. These DIY bug repellent candles will work wonders once nighttime comes.





Photo: A Subtle Revelry

11. Who needs ice cubes when you can freeze strawberries and add a cool, sweet touch to any drink?

12. Use adorable printables from the internet to decorate your food area.

13. Illuminate the way into your party with lit up mason jars.

Photo: Mel’s Kitchen Cafe

14. No summer party is complete without a s’mores bar!

Photo: Smarty Had a Party

15. Set up a DIY mimosa bar, complete with cut-up fruit and a variety of juice.

16. Give your party super cool vibes with this twinkling lights streamers decoration.

17. Set the tables with patriotic napkins to really make your party festive.

Photo: What2Cook

18. A super summery pink drink is always the answer.

19. Make sure to pay tribute to the soldiers since that’s the whole idea of the holiday.

20. Not sure what kind of wine goes best with what you’re cooking? Check out this helpful guide.



Photo: Two Shades of Pink

21. Sippy cups aren’t just for the kids! Make your own with patriotic paper and mason jars.

22. Corn is the perfect American dish. Spice it up (literally) with these awesome corn recipes.





Photo: A Subtle Revelry

23.Freeze water balloons and use them as ice for your drinks of choice.

24. Use a star cookie cutter to cut up everything from fruit to desserts.

25. Add a super cool (and easy) touch of spirit to your lawn with this simple DIY project.