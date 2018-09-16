StyleCaster
11 Easy, Delicious Fall Lunches You Can Make in an Instant Pot

11 Easy, Delicious Fall Lunches You Can Make in an Instant Pot

11 Easy, Delicious Fall Lunches You Can Make in an Instant Pot
Photo: Tasty Thin.

There are few better feelings than waking up on a workday morning—after snoozing the alarm once, maybe twice—and realizing that lunch is sitting in the fridge, totally ready to go. But in order to make that happen, you need to plan ahead and set aside some time to actually, you know, prep that lunch.

If your weekends and evenings are packed, this can be a little bit of a challenge. (I feel you.) My recommendation? Invest in an Instant Pot ($100 at Amazon).

MORE: 15 Big-Batch Instant Pot Recipes That Make Meal Prep a Snap

Because it has several settings—slow cooker, pressure cooker, steamer (and more)—the Instant Pot can cook almost anything, from hard-boiled eggs to chocolate cake. But one of the things it’s best for is hearty soups, stews and chilis. These things tend to have longer cooking times, and using the pressure-cooker setting on your Instant Pot means they’ll be ready that much quicker.

MORE: 6 Easy Healthy Recipes Anyone Can Master

I don’t know about you, but in the fall, I’m often craving these kinds of hearty-but-healthy midday meals. The easy lunch recipes below range from a comforting loaded baked potato soup to a lighter chicken lettuce wrap option. They’re all great for fall, and many take advantage of seasonal ingredients and flavors. Best of all, though, your Instant Pot will basically cook them for you.

1 of 11
STYLECASTER | 11 Easy, Delicious Fall Lunches You Can Make in an Instant Pot | One-Pot Teriyaki Rice With Chicken and Broccoli
One-Pot Teriyaki Rice with Chicken and Broccoli

This hearty "fried" rice will definitely satisfy your midday carb cravings, and with plenty of protein and veggies to boot.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Life Made Sweeter.
STYLECASTER | 11 Easy, Delicious Fall Lunches You Can Make in an Instant Pot | Chicken Noodle Soup
Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken noodle soup is great for days when you're feeling a little under the weather. Frankly, I can't think of a day when it wouldn't be great.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Number 2 Pencil.
STYLECASTER | 11 Easy, Delicious Fall Lunches You Can Make in an Instant Pot | Cool Ranch Chicken Lettuce Wraps | Cool Ranch Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Cool Ranch Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Crisp lettuce wraps topped with avocado and ranch are always in season, if you ask me. These are also Whole30-compliant, if that's something you're looking for.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Tasty Thin.
STYLECASTER | 11 Easy, Delicious Fall Lunches You Can Make in an Instant Pot | Loaded Baked Potato Soup
Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Never brought potato soup for lunch before? You've been missing out.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: 365 Days of Crockpot.
STYLECASTER | 11 Easy, Delicious Fall Lunches You Can Make in an Instant Pot | Chili
Chili

Chili deserves a spot on every fall lunch list, and this classic version is made even more delicious when you think about how easy it is to cook.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Plated Cravings.
STYLECASTER | 11 Easy, Delicious Fall Lunches You Can Make in an Instant Pot | Vegetarian Chili
Vegetarian Chili

Speaking of chili: This meatless version has beans, sweet potatoes, veggies and plenty of seasoning.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Yummy Mummy Kitchen.
STYLECASTER | 11 Easy, Delicious Fall Lunches You Can Make in an Instant Pot | Black Eyed Pea, Lentil, and Butternut Squash Chili
Black Eyed Pea, Lentil and Butternut Squash Chili

And, because I really love chili, here's a third option for you. This vegan chili is super tasty and a little unexpected, made with black eyed peas and butternut squash.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Carve Your Craving.
STYLECASTER | 11 Easy, Delicious Fall Lunches You Can Make in an Instant Pot | Kung Pao Chicken
Kung Pao Chicken

Why would you ever step out for takeout, when you can just pack your own takeout-inspired lunch?

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Life Made Sweeter.
STYLECASTER | 11 Easy, Delicious Fall Lunches You Can Make in an Instant Pot | Beef Stew
Beef Stew

A hearty piece of baguette is all you need to pack alongside this easy veggie-packed beef stew.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Number 2 Pencil.
STYLECASTER | 11 Easy, Delicious Fall Lunches You Can Make in an Instant Pot | Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken Tikka Masala

Is chicken tikka masala your go-to order at an Indian restaurant? Yeah, mine too. It can take a while to make a convincing version on the stovetop, but an Instant Pot cuts that time way down and really melds the flavors of spices, tomato, cream and chicken.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Savory Tooth.
STYLECASTER | 11 Easy, Delicious Fall Lunches You Can Make in an Instant Pot | Mexican Chicken-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
Mexican Chicken-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

This hearty, flavor-packed sweet potato is made with tons of nutritious ingredients, like chicken, avocado and fresh herbs. Oh, and it's totally delicious.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: 40 Aprons.

