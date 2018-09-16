11 Easy, Delicious Fall Lunches You Can Make in an Instant Pot

There are few better feelings than waking up on a workday morning—after snoozing the alarm once, maybe twice—and realizing that lunch is sitting in the fridge, totally ready to go. But in order to make that happen, you need to plan ahead and set aside some time to actually, you know, prep that lunch.

If your weekends and evenings are packed, this can be a little bit of a challenge. (I feel you.) My recommendation? Invest in an Instant Pot ($100 at Amazon).

Because it has several settings—slow cooker, pressure cooker, steamer (and more)—the Instant Pot can cook almost anything, from hard-boiled eggs to chocolate cake. But one of the things it’s best for is hearty soups, stews and chilis. These things tend to have longer cooking times, and using the pressure-cooker setting on your Instant Pot means they’ll be ready that much quicker.

I don’t know about you, but in the fall, I’m often craving these kinds of hearty-but-healthy midday meals. The easy lunch recipes below range from a comforting loaded baked potato soup to a lighter chicken lettuce wrap option. They’re all great for fall, and many take advantage of seasonal ingredients and flavors. Best of all, though, your Instant Pot will basically cook them for you.