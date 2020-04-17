11 Easy Keto Recipes So Tasty, You’d Never Guess They’re Super Low-Carb

Although it might seem hard to believe, low-carb and decadent can go hand-in-hand. Sure, pastas, breads and other carb-loaded treats are delicious—but even if you’re choosing to cut those types of carbs out of your diet, you’re still left with myriad easy keto recipes that are basically just comfort food in disguise. Seriously, if you have a craving for something savory, comforting or just straight-up delicious, you can find a simple low-carb version of it that will have you totally satisfied. A carb-free or low-carb diet doesn’t have to be full of sacrifices, and these 11 incredible recipes are here to prove it to you.

From veggie-packed dinners that are also chock-full of flavor (!!) to cheesy treats you’ll want to eat over and over again, these easy keto recipes are here to make your life easier. Plus, just because the recipes below are low-carb, doesn’t mean they’re boring or flavorless. These dishes are full of seasonings, tasty veggies, protein and, in many cases, cheese. Seriously, cheese-lovers, rejoice! Several of these keto recipes are comforting cheesy meals that will taste just as good the next day. If you’ve never had leftover cheesy chicken bake for breakfast, prepare to have your world rocked.

Even if you’re not a total champ in the kitchen, you can still make these low-carb dishes without much hassle. Many require ingredients you likely already have in the house or are easily accessible. Stock up on peppers, chicken and cheese, and you’re off to a great start for several of the recipes below. Low-carb never looked so damn delicious.

1. Baked Chicken with Cinnamon Butter

Baked chicken on its own may sound like a bland choice, but baked chicken with cinnamon butter? Sign us up.

2. Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers

Filled with ricotta cheese, spinach and cherry tomatoes, these vegetarian stuffed peppers are as decadent as they are healthy.

3. Keto Chicken Quesadilla

Whether you’re keto or gluten free (or both!), these savory chicken quesadillas are likely to become a staple in your kitchen.

4. Ham and Eggs Cups

Serve these ham and eggs cups as a delicious low-carb breakfast or a high-protein snack.

5. Keto Fried Chicken

Treat yourself to some keto fried chicken, why don’t ya? This recipe uses a secret ingredient to get the crunch without all the carbs: pork rinds!

6. Bacon Mushroom Smothered Pork Chops

These mouthwatering bacon mushroom smothered pork chops are a keto-approved comfort food.

7. Instant Pot Keto Tuscan Soup

If you’ve got an Instant Pot lying around, this keto Tuscan soup is calling your name. It’ll be ready to eat before you know it.

8. Lamb Meatballs With Yogurt Sauce

These tasty lamb meatballs can be served as an easy keto appetizer or as a meal with keto-friendly sides.

9. Keto Mexican Cheesy Chicken Skillet

Even if you’re on a keto diet, you can still enjoy delicious Mexican-inspired treats like this drool-worthy cheesy chicken skillet.

10. Keto Mashed Cauliflower With Cream Cheese & Asiago

Talk about a deliciously cheesy combination. This cauliflower “mashed potatoes” recipe uses two different cheeses and roasted garlic to make it a flavorful treat.

11. Keto Chicken Cheese Bake

Looking for even more cheese? Try this chicken cheese bake. It makes a full casserole dish worth, so you can have leftovers later, too.