17 Healthy Wraps That Are Easy Bring-to-Work Lunches

I consider the wrap to be the sandwich’s slightly healthier cousin. Tortillas and pitas are generally thinner, lighter, and lower-calorie options than bulky rolls or baguettes. Plus, they make it a snap to throw whatever you have in the fridge together and call it lunch. What’s not to love?

Whether you’re into zesty veggies and hummus, savory black beans and cheese, or sweet yogurt and fruit, these 17 tasty combos are sure to fill you up and kill cravings.