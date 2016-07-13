StyleCaster
17 Healthy Wraps That Are Easy Bring-to-Work Lunches

by
I consider the wrap to be the sandwich’s slightly healthier cousin. Tortillas and pitas are generally thinner, lighter, and lower-calorie options than bulky rolls or baguettes. Plus, they make it a snap to throw whatever you have in the fridge together and call it lunch. What’s not to love?

Whether you’re into zesty veggies and hummus, savory black beans and cheese, or sweet yogurt and fruit, these 17 tasty combos are sure to fill you up and kill cravings.

1 of 17

Strawberry Chicken Bacon Spinach Wraps

Creme de la Crumb

Thai Peanut Wraps

Spiced

Greek Grilled Chicken Hummus Wrap

Cooking Classy

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Wraps

Tastes Better From Scratch

Creamy Spinach and Feta Cheese Tortilla Wraps

Diethood

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

12 Tomatoes

Healthy Hummus Wrap

Six Sisters Stuff

The Ultimate Veggie Burrito Wrap

The Crowded Table

Mediterranean Chickpea and Feta Wraps

The Kitchn

Hummus Veggie Wrap

Foodie Crush

Bacon Ranch Turkey Wrap

Laa Loosh

Tangy Veggie Wrap

Hurry the Food Up

Chicken, Spinach, and Cream Cheese Tortilla Wrap

Tried and Tasty

Yogurt, Mango, Kiwi, and Strawberry Wrap

Macheesmo

Black Bean Wrap

Veggie Primer

Moroccan Cauliflower Chickpea Pita Wrap with Tzatziki Sauce

Joyful Healthy Eats

Mexican Chopped Tuna Salad Wrap

Kim's Cravings

