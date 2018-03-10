StyleCaster
These Homemade Snacks are So Much Better Than the Vending Machine

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Healthy Homemade Snack Recipes
Photo: Yellow Bliss Road

Here’s the thing about snacks: You grab them out of your cabinet, munch while multitasking, and then you reach your hand back into the bag, and poof! It’s empty. Snacks often seem to have the power of sneaking into your mouth when you hardly even realize you’re doing it—which means it’s very easy to eat too much, and then feel a little sick. Not ideal.

We’re not saying you should stop snacking—hardly!—we’re just saying that healthy snacks can be a great option, because you can eat as much as you want (within reason) without guilt. That brings us to another issue with snacks: The ones in the grocery store are often misleading, calling themselves “low-fat” or “natural,” when in reality, if you look a little closer at the label, they’re actually still not-so-good for you. That’s just one more reason why homemade is truly the way to go.

Don’t worry—we know that half the appeal of a bag of chips is that you can grab it and run. Well, the recipes ahead don’t require a ton of time or know-how in the kitchen—just a little planning and motivation to up your snack game. Click through and find your new hanger-fighters.

1 of 23
STYLECASTER | Quick & Easy Homemade Snacks | Parmesan Zucchini Crisps

Parmesan Zucchini Crisps

Photo: Yellow Bliss Road
STYLECASTER | Quick & Easy Homemade Snacks | Easy Cucumber Sandwiches

Easy Cucumber Sandwiches

Photo: Lil Luna
STYLECASTER | Quick & Easy Homemade Snacks | Skinny Banana Muffins

Skinny Banana Muffins

Photo: OMG Chocolate Desserts
STYLECASTER | Quick & Easy Homemade Snacks | 5-Minute Healthy Strawberry Frozen Yogurt

5-Minute Healthy Strawberry Frozen Yogurt

Photo: Just a Taste
STYLECASTER | Quick & Easy Homemade Snacks | Frozen Yogurt Berry Bites

Frozen Yogurt Berry Bites

Photo: Happiness is Homemade
STYLECASTER | Quick & Easy Homemade Snacks | Baked Sweet Potato Chips

Baked Sweet Potato Chips

Photo: A Spicy Perspective
STYLECASTER | Quick & Easy Homemade Snacks | Cranberry Almond Energy Bites

Cranberry Almond Energy Bites

Photo: A Cedar Spoon
STYLECASTER | Quick & Easy Homemade Snacks | No Bake Banana Bread Bites

No Bake Banana Bread Bites

Photo: The Big Man's World
STYLECASTER | Quick & Easy Homemade Snacks | Fruit Pizza Crackers

Fruit Pizza Crackers

Photo: Homemade Ginger
STYLECASTER | Quick & Easy Homemade Snacks | Healthy Apple Donuts

Healthy Apple Donuts

Photo: Laura Fuentes
STYLECASTER | Quick & Easy Homemade Snacks | Healthy No-Bake Chocolate Energy Bites

Healthy No-Bake Chocolate Energy Bites

Photo: Yummy Addiction
STYLECASTER | Quick & Easy Homemade Snacks | Healthy No Bake Cake Batter Bites

Healthy No Bake Cake Batter Bites

Photo: The Big Man's World
STYLECASTER | Quick & Easy Homemade Snacks | Healthy Strawberry Oat Squares

Healthy Strawberry Oat Squares

Photo: Sally's Baking Addiction
STYLECASTER | Quick & Easy Homemade Snacks | Strawberry Cheesecake Bites

Strawberry Cheesecake Bites

Photo: The Kitchen Is My Playground
STYLECASTER | Quick & Easy Homemade Snacks | S'mores Snack Mix

S'mores Snack Mix

Photo: Like Mother Like Daughter
STYLECASTER | Quick & Easy Homemade Snacks | Taco Oyster Crackers

Taco Oyster Crackers

Photo: Julie's Eats and Treats
STYLECASTER | Quick & Easy Homemade Snacks | Yogurt Filled Raspberries

Yogurt Filled Raspberries

Photo: Healthy Little Foodies
STYLECASTER | Quick & Easy Homemade Snacks | Parmesan Ranch Popcorn

Parmesan Ranch Popcorn

Photo: Five Heart Home
STYLECASTER | Quick & Easy Homemade Snacks | Trail Mix Chocolate Clusters

Trail Mix Chocolate Clusters

Photo: The Live Fit Girls
STYLECASTER | Quick & Easy Homemade Snacks | Chocolate Avocado Pudding

Chocolate Avocado Pudding

Photo: How Sweet Eats
STYLECASTER | Quick & Easy Homemade Snacks | Yogurt Breakfast Parfait with Blueberries and Granola

Yogurt Breakfast Parfait with Blueberries and Granola

Photo: Cookin' Canuck
STYLECASTER | Quick & Easy Homemade Snacks | Weight Watchers No-Bake Peanut Butter Cheerio Bars

Weight Watchers No-Bake Peanut Butter Cheerio Bars

Photo: Recipe Diaries
STYLECASTER | Quick & Easy Homemade Snacks | Nutella Energy Bites

Nutella Energy Bites

Photo: Gimme Some Oven

