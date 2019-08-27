Super Easy Halloween Costumes You Probably Already Own

Scroll To See More Images
Believe it or not, Halloween—AKA the best day of the year—is quickly approaching. The leaves aren’t quite crunchy yet, but I’m still getting excited for the upcoming holiday and all the fall vibes that come along with it. If you’re like me, though, you’ll still wait until the last minute to figure out a costume, and be forced to come up with an easy Halloween costume idea based on clothes you already have in your closet. Lucky for all of us, though, there are actually so many cute and easy Halloween costumes you can recreate with things you probably own. (And I’m not just talking about drawing on some whiskers and calling yourself a cat, OK?)
Below you’ll find 21 easy Halloween costume ideas that are actually fun, unique and will definitely make you look like you put more effort in than you did. Some may require a little bit of DIY, but there’s nothing that can’t be accomplished in a day or two. So go forth, my lazy Halloween queens, and let your creativity shine this holiday.
1. Ruth Bader Ginsberg
Grab a black sweater and layer it with a lacy collar and some big glasses, and you’re good to raise some hell in court.
2. Audrey Hepburn
Audrey on the set of Breakfast at Tiffany's, 1961
Who knew it was so easy to dress like an icon? Just don your favorite black dress and some pearls—and put your hair up in a bun, obviously.
3. Mia Wallace from Pulp Fiction
Get your dance on with this easy-to-recreate movie character costume. Become Mia Wallace with a white button-down and some black pants. Just don’t forget your John Travolta.
4. Katherine Johnson
Go as this amazing feminist icon for Halloween with the help of a plaid dress and some NASA gear.
5. Barbie
Barbie looks
Have a pink crop top and skirt? If the answer is yes, you can easily recreate the classic Barbie look.
6. Hippie Vibes
Pair your favorite flow-y top with a chic headband, throw up a peace sign and voila—you’ve got a hippie costume.
7. Greek Goddess
If you own a white sheet and some gold accessories, you can easily create a beautiful Greek goddess costume.
8. Dancing Girl Emoji
Put your red dress on, and get ready to salsa dance the night away.
9. Scarecrow
Put those overalls and your favorite flannel to good use and create your own scarecrow costume.
10. Tina Belcher from Bob’s Burgers
All you need to achieve Tina’s iconic look is a blue top, skirt, glasses and some knee-high socks.
11. Rosie the Riveter
WE CAN DO IT
This legendary costume is super easy to recreate. All you need is a denim shirt and a red bandana.
12. Romeo from Romeo + Juliet
Who doesn’t want to be as hot as young Leonardo DiCaprio on Halloween? All you really need is a Hawaiian shirt and a journal to write down all your lovestruck thoughts.
13. Shaggy from Scooby Doo
Honestly, you can probably whip of any of these character costumes pretty easily, but for Shaggy, all you need is a green tee and some brown pants.
14. Where’s Waldo?
Black-rimmed glasses and a red and white striped shirt are basically all you need for a quick and easy Waldo costume this Halloween.
15. Pam from The Office
Pam is a classic TV character, and it’s super easy to get her look for all your Halloween parties. Just repurpose your workwear—and maybe curl your hair—and you’re good to go.
16. Arthur from Arthur
If you were anything like me as a kid, Arthur was your favorite show. And now you can go as the famous aardvark for Halloween with just a mustard sweater, some glasses and a white collared top.
17. Cady Heron from Mean Girls
Cady Heron before she starts dressing like one of “The Plastics” is a truly iconic look. And you just need an oversized pink top and some jeans to pull it off.
18. Mime
A mime costume is the perfect excuse not to talk to anyone at the party. Plus, the only things you really need to get the look are a striped tee, black bottoms and some white gloves.
19. Chandler Bing from Friends
Represent the best of the ’90s with a trendy Chandler Bing costume. Just grab a pair of mom jeans, a white tee and some sneakers, and you’re on your way to being the most sarcastic one on the block.
20. Sandy and Danny from Grease
Sandy and Danny’s casual look from Grease might just be the easiest couples’ costume you ever try. For Sandy, just wear a a red polo and white skirt. For Danny, don some great sweats. Simple as that.
21. Snow White
An Apple day 🍎 for @edievoncinnamon a classic beauty with pinup perfect curves and enchanting style!
It’s easier than you’d think to go as this iconic princess. If you have a red top, yellow bottoms and a blue jacket or sweater, you’re already ready to become Snow White herself. Just don’t eat the apple.
