Super Easy Halloween Costumes You Probably Already Own

Maggie Griswold
by
Photo: Shutterstock/Cierra Miller.

Believe it or not, Halloween—AKA the best day of the year—is quickly approaching. The leaves aren’t quite crunchy yet, but I’m still getting excited for the upcoming holiday and all the fall vibes that come along with it. If you’re like me, though, you’ll still wait until the last minute to figure out a costume, and be forced to come up with an easy Halloween costume idea based on clothes you already have in your closet. Lucky for all of us, though, there are actually so many cute and easy Halloween costumes you can recreate with things you probably own. (And I’m not just talking about drawing on some whiskers and calling yourself a cat, OK?)

Easy Halloween Costumes

Shutterstock/Cierra Miller.

Below you’ll find 21 easy Halloween costume ideas that are actually fun, unique and will definitely make you look like you put more effort in than you did. Some may require a little bit of DIY, but there’s nothing that can’t be accomplished in a day or two. So go forth, my lazy Halloween queens, and let your creativity shine this holiday.

1. Ruth Bader Ginsberg

Grab a black sweater and layer it with a lacy collar and some big glasses, and you’re good to raise some hell in court.

Ottoman Slouchy Tunic $148
Lace Necklace $58
The Book Club Grime in Banishment… $40
2. Audrey Hepburn

Who knew it was so easy to dress like an icon? Just don your favorite black dress and some pearls—and put your hair up in a bun, obviously.

Love of Mine Black Halter Swing Dress $47
Short Faux Pearl Multi Row Necklace $19.99
3. Mia Wallace from Pulp Fiction

Moviestore/Shutterstock.

Get your dance on with this easy-to-recreate movie character costume. Become Mia Wallace with a white button-down and some black pants. Just don’t forget your John Travolta.

Boy Shirt in Cotton Poplin $69.50
Fraser Demi-Boot Pants $78
4. Katherine Johnson

Country Living.

Go as this amazing feminist icon for Halloween with the help of a plaid dress and some NASA gear.

Tank Button-Front Midi Dress $59.99
NASA Logo Mini Button $1.99
5. Barbie

Have a pink crop top and skirt? If the answer is yes, you can easily recreate the classic Barbie look.

Fuschia Mini Skirt $17
Slinky One Shoulder Crop Top $11
6. Hippie Vibes

Pixelformula/Sipa/Shutterstock.

Pair your favorite flow-y top with a chic headband, throw up a peace sign and voila—you’ve got a hippie costume.

Goldfinch Top $149
Golden Flower Halo Headband $20
7. Greek Goddess

Pinterest.

If you own a white sheet and some gold accessories, you can easily create a beautiful Greek goddess costume.

Boat Neck Cocoon Dress $298
Gissel Gold Chain Belt $158
8. Dancing Girl Emoji

Put your red dress on, and get ready to salsa dance the night away.

A-Line Maxi Dress $199
Arya Red Suede High Heel Sandals $34
9. Scarecrow

Rachel Lately.

Put those overalls and your favorite flannel to good use and create your own scarecrow costume.

Drapey Flannel Button-Down Shirt $54
Crop Overall $55.23
10. Tina Belcher from Bob’s Burgers

Twentieth Century Fox Television/Kobal/Shutterstock.

All you need to achieve Tina’s iconic look is a blue top, skirt, glasses and some knee-high socks.

Easy V-Neck Tunic $49.95
Wrangler Denim Button-Front Denim Skirt $69
Annie Blue Light Glasses $18
11. Rosie the Riveter

This legendary costume is super easy to recreate. All you need is a denim shirt and a red bandana.

Denim Short Sleeve Shirt $49.99
Bandana $12.50
12. Romeo from Romeo + Juliet

Moviestore/Shutterstock.

Who doesn’t want to be as hot as young Leonardo DiCaprio on Halloween? All you really need is a Hawaiian shirt and a journal to write down all your lovestruck thoughts.

Vintage Cropped Hawaiian Dress $19.99
Tied Zora Journal $30
13. Shaggy from Scooby Doo

Hannah Barbera Prods/Atlas/Kobal/Shutterstock.

Honestly, you can probably whip of any of these character costumes pretty easily, but for Shaggy, all you need is a green tee and some brown pants.

Levi's Ribcage Corduroy Wide Leg Pant $98
Whisper Cotton V-Neck Pocket Tee $9.99
14. Where’s Waldo?

Black-rimmed glasses and a red and white striped shirt are basically all you need for a quick and easy Waldo costume this Halloween.

Minquiers Moderne Striped Sailor Shirt $79
Oversized Square Frame Glasses $109
15. Pam from The Office

Nbc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock.

Pam is a classic TV character, and it’s super easy to get her look for all your Halloween parties. Just repurpose your workwear—and maybe curl your hair—and you’re good to go.

Proud Achievement Knit Cardigan $59
Band-Collar Popover Tunic $79.50
Informed Ensemble Pencil Skirt $55
16. Arthur from Arthur

If you were anything like me as a kid, Arthur was your favorite show. And now you can go as the famous aardvark for Halloween with just a mustard sweater, some glasses and a white collared top.

Knit Sweater $9.99
Central Shirt $65
17. Cady Heron from Mean Girls

Snap Stills/Shutterstock.

Cady Heron before she starts dressing like one of “The Plastics” is a truly iconic look. And you just need an oversized pink top and some jeans to pull it off.

Men's Polo T-Shirt $9.99
On a Roller Derby Skinny Jeans $55
18. Mime

A mime costume is the perfect excuse not to talk to anyone at the party. Plus, the only things you really need to get the look are a striped tee, black bottoms and some white gloves.

Setlist Boxy Tee $24.99
Rigid Denim A-Line Mini Skirt $60.50
Soft Cotton Gloves 13.99
19. Chandler Bing from Friends

Represent the best of the ’90s with a trendy Chandler Bing costume. Just grab a pair of mom jeans, a white tee and some sneakers, and you’re on your way to being the most sarcastic one on the block.

Mom Pieced Jeans $98
Reebok Aztrek Sneaker $90
20. Sandy and Danny from Grease

Paramount/Rso/Kobal/Shutterstock.

Sandy and Danny’s casual look from Grease might just be the easiest couples’ costume you ever try. For Sandy, just wear a a red polo and white skirt. For Danny, don some great sweats. Simple as that.

Uniform Pique Polo $7.50
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Jogger $58
21. Snow White

It’s easier than you’d think to go as this iconic princess. If you have a red top, yellow bottoms and a blue jacket or sweater, you’re already ready to become Snow White herself. Just don’t eat the apple.

Charter School Cardigan $45
Houston Pull-On Crop Pants $49.99
Raleigh Top $39.95
