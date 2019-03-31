StyleCaster
18 Easy Ginger Cocktails for Anyone Who Loves Moscow Mules

Photo: How Sweet Eats.

Thanks to increasing popularity of the Moscow mule (ginger beer, vodka and lime), easy ginger cocktails are pretty mainstream these days. Thing is, I love ginger, but I don’t love Moscow mules. Vodka is fine, but I prefer liquors that are more complex—a barrel-aged rum, a floral gin or a really good whiskey. And since ginger is so strong and distinct, it can stand up to the deeper flavors in these types of alcohol, no problem.

If you’re looking for something gingery but a little more interesting than a Moscow mule, there are plenty of easy ginger cocktails out there that fit the bill. Many call for ginger beer or ginger ale, which you can find at any supermarket. Others call for fresh or candied ginger, which is also sold pretty much everywhere. And, if you want to add ginger juice to a cocktail, just run peeled ginger through a juicer, or muddle it by hand. No matter where your ginger flavor is coming from, it’ll come through in the final drink (I promise).

Below are 18 easy ginger cocktail recipes for every taste, from beachy rum drinks to a nightcap-appropriate Amaretto sour. Try one out, and you’ll never go back to a plain old Moscow mule again.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Ginger Cocktails for Anyone Who Loves Moscow Mules | Pineapple Ginger Mojitos

Kitchen Sanctuary.

1. Pineapple Ginger Mojitos

Try these summery pineapple ginger mojitos with spiced rum, or plain old dark run.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Ginger Cocktails for Anyone Who Loves Moscow Mules| Spring Ginger Honey Switchel

Healthfully Ever After.

2. Spring Ginger Honey Switchel

There’s no alcohol required in this sweet, spicy ginger honey switchel, but you can add vodka or gin if you’re so inclined.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Ginger Cocktails for Anyone Who Loves Moscow Mules | The Zing Ting

Ron Barceló.

3 The Zing Ting

If you need something with a little extra strength, try a Zing Ting on the rocks.

You’ll need:

1.75 ounces Gran Añejo Barceló rum (or another barrel-aged, dark rum)
1 ounce fresh lemon juice
1 ounce apple juice
1 ounce honey syrup (1 part water, 3 parts honey)
.25 ounces fresh ginger juice (or muddled ginger)

What to do: 
Shake and strain over ice into rocks glass. Garnish with lemon zest wrapped around a maraschino cherry (optional).

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Ginger Cocktails for Anyone Who Loves Moscow Mules | Cranberry Ginger Cocktail

Jelly Toast Blog.

4. Cranberry Ginger Cocktail

Christmas or not, this tart ginger cocktail is a great nightcap.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Ginger Cocktails for Anyone Who Loves Moscow Mules | Grapefruit Ginger Gin Fizz

Cascade Crews.

5. Grapefruit Ginger Gin Fizz

A gin fizz is classic. This grapefruit-ginger version is less so, but that’s not a bad thing.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Ginger Cocktails for Anyone Who Loves Moscow Mules | Kentucky Mule

Foolproof Living.

6. Kentucky Mule

True to it’s name, the Kentucky mule is like a Moscow mule, with bourbon instead of vodka.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Ginger Cocktails for Anyone Who Loves Moscow Mules | The Ginger Rogers

Broma Bakery.

7. The Ginger Rogers

This gingery drink is named after a legend, and it just might become one in its own right.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Ginger Cocktails for Anyone Who Loves Moscow Mules | Cantaloupe Ginger Cocktail

Lexi’s Clean Kitchen.

8. Cantaloupe Ginger Cocktail

Put that melon baller to good use (or, any use…) and whip up this fruity ginger cocktail.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Ginger Cocktails for Anyone Who Loves Moscow Mules | The Witch Doctor

Now Let’s Get Going.

9. The Witch Doctor

This turmeric-ginger cocktail might not be magic, but it comes close.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Ginger Cocktails for Anyone Who Loves Moscow Mules | Ginger Beergaritas

How Sweet Eats.

10. Ginger Beergaritas

There’s no actual beer in these beergaritas, just a combination of tequila and ginger beer.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Ginger Cocktails for Anyone Who Loves Moscow Mules | Stormy Daze

Ron Barceló.

11. Stormy Daze

If the weather’s nice, you might want to trade in your Moscow mule for something similar, but a little more tropical. This version is made with aged dark rum and fresh lime juice, so it’ll bring your mind right to the beach. (Not literally. Sorry!)

You’ll need:

1 1/2 ounces Barceló Añejo rum (or another barrel-aged dark rum)
1/2 ounce lime juice
3 to 4 ounces ginger beer

What to do:

In a tall glass with ice, stir together rum and lime juice. Top with ginger beer.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Ginger Cocktails for Anyone Who Loves Moscow Mules | Ginger Rosemary Cocktail

Nellie Bellie.

12. Ginger Rosemary Cocktail

These lemony ginger cocktails get some herbal earthiness from fresh rosemary.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Ginger Cocktails for Anyone Who Loves Moscow Mules | Lemon Ginger Prosecco Cocktails

The Fitchen.

13. Lemon Ginger Prosecco Cocktails

If you’re looking for something lower-proof, a Prosecco cocktail is a great idea.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Ginger Cocktails for Anyone Who Loves Moscow Mules | Whiskey Ginger Smash

Liquor.com.

14. Whiskey Ginger Smash

Day or night, this whiskey ginger smash packs a punch.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Ginger Cocktails for Anyone Who Loves Moscow Mules | Apple Ginger Smash

The Belle Vie Blog.

15. Apple Ginger Smash

No better way to get your apple-a-day than with this ginger smash.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Ginger Cocktails for Anyone Who Loves Moscow Mules | Pear Ginger Pitcher Cocktail

The Kitchn.

16. Pear Ginger Pitcher Cocktail

Please a crowd with this big-batch pear and ginger cocktail.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Ginger Cocktails for Anyone Who Loves Moscow Mules | Strawberry Ginger Cocktail Recipe

Ann’s Entitled Life.

17. Strawberry Ginger Cocktail Recipe

Strawberry season is the best. Take advantage with this strawberry-ginger drink.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Ginger Cocktails for Anyone Who Loves Moscow Mules | Fresh Ginger Amaretto Sour

Stir and Strain.

18. Fresh Ginger Amaretto Sour

If you really want to impress a friend with a class after-dinner drink, go with a kicked-up Amaretto sour.

