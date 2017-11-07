StyleCaster
Share

20 Simple DIY Gifts That People Actually Want

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Simple DIY Gifts That People Actually Want

Kristen Bousquet
by
55 Shares
20 Simple DIY Gifts That People Actually Want
20 Start slideshow

As fun and glam as the holidays are, they’re also tough on our wallets. Besides the fact that we have to invest in gorgeous winter wardrobes to attend all the fabulous parties this time of year, we also have to buy all the gifts. There are, however, affordable ways to give a heartfelt present when you’re on a shoestring during the holiday season. Yup, DIY gifts. And no, we’re not talking about some horribly knitted socks that nobody wants.

MORE: 50 DIY Decorating Tips Every Girl Should Know

Aside from being incredibly simple to complete, handmade gifts are a cool way to show someone how much you actually care, and that you’re so above walking into the mall and grabbing something generic.

MORE: How to DIY a Denim Jacket Covered in Patches

We’ve gathered the coolest DIY projects that are seriously easy for you to complete on your own! They’re inexpensive, chic and seriously thoughtful. Click through the slideshow above to check them out!

Originally published December 2014. Updated November 2017.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20
20 Easy DIY Gifts That Don't Suck

Leather phrase bracelet

Photo: A Beautiful Mess

20 Easy DIY Gifts That Don't Suck

Watercolor mug

Photo: Poppytalk

20 Easy DIY Gifts That Don't Suck

Brownie mix in a jar

Photo: BBC Good Food

20 Easy DIY Gifts That Don't Suck

Sweater pillow

Photo: A Beautiful Mess

20 Easy DIY Gifts That Don't Suck

Neon dipped potted plants

Photo: The Proper Pinwheel

20 Easy DIY Gifts That Don't Suck

Bulb letter

Photo: La Chica de la Casa de Caramelo

20 Easy DIY Gifts That Don't Suck

Wire wrapped word wall decor

Photo: Tuts+

20 Easy DIY Gifts That Don't Suck

Sprinkles art

Photo: Gimme Some Oven

20 Easy DIY Gifts That Don't Suck

Studded zipper pouch

Photo: Say Yes 

20 Easy DIY Gifts That Don't Suck

Inside out bag

Photo: Purlbee

20 Easy DIY Gifts That Don't Suck

Faux flower monogram

Photo: Decoist

20 Easy DIY Gifts That Don't Suck

Gold leaf paper mache bowls

Photo: Kelli Murray

20 Easy DIY Gifts That Don't Suck

Cool camera strap

Photo: Design Love Fest

20 Easy DIY Gifts That Don't Suck

Holiday glitz phone case

Photo: Design Sponge

20 Easy DIY Gifts That Don't Suck

Peppermint lip scrub

Photo: The Taylor House

20 Easy DIY Gifts That Don't Suck

Tissue paper letters

Photo: Catch My Party

20 Easy DIY Gifts That Don't Suck

Sharpie dinnerware

Photo: The Sweetest Occasion

Gold dipped vase

Photo: Two Twenty One

Wrap necklace

Photo: The Lovely Drawer

Marbled clay ring dish

Photo: A Beautiful Mess

Next slideshow starts in 10s

20 Small Portion Dinners That Won't Leave You with Days of Leftovers

20 Small Portion Dinners That Won't Leave You with Days of Leftovers
  • 20 Easy DIY Gifts That Don't Suck
  • 20 Easy DIY Gifts That Don't Suck
  • 20 Easy DIY Gifts That Don't Suck
  • 20 Easy DIY Gifts That Don't Suck
  • 20 Easy DIY Gifts That Don't Suck
  • 20 Easy DIY Gifts That Don't Suck
  • 20 Easy DIY Gifts That Don't Suck
  • 20 Easy DIY Gifts That Don't Suck
  • 20 Easy DIY Gifts That Don't Suck
  • 20 Easy DIY Gifts That Don't Suck
  • 20 Easy DIY Gifts That Don't Suck
  • 20 Easy DIY Gifts That Don't Suck
  • 20 Easy DIY Gifts That Don't Suck
  • 20 Easy DIY Gifts That Don't Suck
  • 20 Easy DIY Gifts That Don't Suck
  • 20 Easy DIY Gifts That Don't Suck
  • 20 Easy DIY Gifts That Don't Suck
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share