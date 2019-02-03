17 Fancy Date Night Dinners You Can Actually Master

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re planning on date night with your Valentine this February 14, you may have noticed that restaurants fill up quickly and serve seriously expensive set menus. To help you avoid all of that, we’ve put together a list of fancy date night dinners you can cook at home. Some of these easy dinners for two are cozy and simple, others are totally restaurant-worthy—but all are straightforward enough for amateur cooks.

Because, here’s the thing: Eating out is great, but a fancy home-cooked dinner is one of the most romantic things you can do for someone you love. Some of the recipes below call for fancy-ish ingredients like shitake mushrooms, ribeye steak and lobster tails—things that you can find at any supermarket, but wouldn’t normally buy. Others have simpler ingredient lists but take extra time and care to put together, like beef bourguignon and vegetable tamale pie.

No matter which you choose, these fancy (easy!) dinners for two are an awesome way to show someone that you really care. Pick your favorite, and make this Valentine’s Day extra special.

Roasted Mushrooms and Creamy Polenta

If you don’t want to cook meat, fancy mushrooms make a great, date-appropriate alternative. Roasted mushrooms over polenta is restaurant-worthy, but relatively easy.

Skillet Chicken Parm

Keep things saucy with date night skillet chicken parm.

Beef Bourguignon

Julia Child fans out there will appreciate the care and attention that goes in to the perfect beef bourguignon—and your date will, too.

Chicken Cacciatore

Serve this skillet chicken cacciatore over pasta or rice, and get ready for a seriously delicious night in.

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken pot pie might not be the sexiest date night dinner, but it’s a great way to show someone you love them.

Lobster Risotto

Master this lobster risotto and you’ll have an A+ date night option forever.

One-Pot Creamy Chicken Mushroom Florentine

This chicken and mushroom florentine actually serves four, but earns its spot on this list because of how simultaneously simple and special it is.

Asparagus With Shrimp and Angel Hair

This delicate shrimp and asparagus pasta tastes like spring—which, actually, is exactly what you need in the depths of winter.

Brown Butter Scallops and Parmesan Risotto

If you think of scallops as a restaurant-only food, think again. These brown butter scallops are quick to make, and take just a little bit of kitchen finesse.

Vegetable Tamale Pies

If meat-free comfort food is your jam, nothing is more romantic than an individual tamale pie.

Sautéed Salmon With Citrus Salsa

This sautéed salmon with citrus salsa is on the lighter side, which leaves plenty of room for dessert.

Shitake Asparagus Sauté with a Poached Egg

Veggies go fancy in this shitake and asparagus sauté.

Cast-Iron Ribeye with Mushrooms

If you want to go big, there’s nothing quite as impressive as a perfectly seared ribeye.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp scampi is a classic that never gets old.

Seared Hanger Steak with Tahini and Smashed Charred Beets

Sweet beets and bitter tahini round out this juicy hanger steak.

Seared Duck Breast with Cherries and Port Sauce

This seared duck breast is perfect for your once-a-year Valentine’s date night in.

Margherita Pizza

Be honest: The most romantic thing someone could ever do for you is make pizza from scratch.