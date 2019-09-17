15 Easy Coffee Smoothies That’ll Turn You Into A Morning Person

Scroll To See More Images

I don’t know about you, but I can’t get going in the morning without at least one cup of coffee in my system. I’m also a breakfast person, which sometimes means I’m late getting out the door because I need to whip up both things before I go anywhere. That’s where these easy coffee smoothie recipes come in. Instead of double-fisting coffee and breakfast on a rushed morning, a coffee smoothie makes it possible to slurp up both at once.

The recipes below all call for some kind of coffee—be it espresso, cold brew, or even instant coffee powder. They also include a slew of satisfying, good-for-you ingredients like fruit, nut butters, milk, protein powder, Greek yogurt and more to take your coffee to the next level. Some are a little bitter, while others are mostly just sweet.

No matter how groggy you feel when you wake up, one of these coffee smoothie recipes is bound to put you on the right track. The best part? They’re impossible to mess up.

Coffee Greek Yogurt Smoothie

A combination of Greek yogurt and protein powder give this buzzy coffee smoothie some real staying power.

Vegan Coffee Smoothie

Ingredients like chia seeds, date syrup, and cacao supercharge this dairy-free coffee smoothie.

Coffee Oatmeal Breakfast Smoothie

Really, this creamy smoothie is three breakfast staples rolled into one: coffee, a smoothie, and overnight oats.

Banana Iced Coffee Smoothie

This simple smoothie is naturally sweetened with banana, and spiced with a good dose of cinnamon.

Peanut Butter Espresso Smoothie

If you’re looking for a low-caffeinated option, this bittersweet peanut butter smoothie has just a single teaspoon of espresso powder.

7-Ingredient Coffee Smoothie

You’ll need both brewed coffee and coffee grounds for this easy and refreshing smoothie.

Wake-Me-Up Coffee Smoothie

Whole milk and strong coffee make this an energizing smoothie to remember.

Vanilla Coconut Cashew Latte Smoothie

Between the coconut milk, cashews, and vegan protein powder, this coffee-flavored smoothie has enough fat and protein to keep you satisfied through even the busiest of mornings.

Salted Caramel Mocha Smoothie

Breakfast or dessert? When it comes to this salted caramel mocha smoothie, you decide.

Coffee Protein Smoothie With Hemp and Chia Seeds

You’ll go nuts for this seedy coffee smoothie.

Vegan Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino

Skip the line at Starbucks by making your own peppermint mocha Frappuccino.

Mocha Protein Smoothie Bowl

You’ll need a spoon for this mocha protein smoothie bowl, but it’s worth it.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Coffee Smoothie

It’s like a peanut butter cup blended into an iced latte—but healthier.

Pumpkin Spice Latte Smoothie Bowl

Frozen cubes of coffee make this pumpkin spice latte smoothie bowl possible.

Vanilla Latte Smoothie

This vegan latte smoothie gets sweetness from dates and maple syrup and caffeine from a shot of espresso.