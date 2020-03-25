10 Easy Cocktail Recipes You Can Make at Home For Your Next Virtual Happy Hour

Scroll To See More Images

Although I love trying out new bars and signature cocktails from restaurants, I’ve found that at the end of the day, I’m my own best bartender. I know I’m not technically trained or anything, but most cocktails don’t actually take that much experience—especially if you have the instructions in front of you. In fact, there are so many delicious-looking and easy cocktail recipes out there, maybe I don’t ever need to go to a bar again! My living room is more comfortable and has more seating options, so really, it was just a matter of time.

When you’re your own bartender, you never get charged $15 for a cocktail, the pours are as heavy as you like and it’s quiet enough to hear yourself think. Call me a homebody, but that sounds pretty damn good to me. Plus, so many cocktails are ridiculously easy to make and only require a few ingredients. If you keep classic liquors and wines around the house, you might not even have to make a trip to the store. These cocktail recipes might just be the answer to every introvert’s prayers, y’all.

From light and fruity cocktails perfect for a midday drink (It’s 5 o’clock somewhere!) to spicy and bittersweet cocktails that will make you feel bougie and sultry at the same time, these easy cocktail recipes are here to make your life a little less stressful and little more boozy. Stock up on your favorite liquors and fruits like blood oranges, lemons and limes, and you’re set to make your own cocktails year-round. Cheers!

1.Lemon Gimlets

This light and refreshing lemon gimlet cocktail is perfect for anyone who loves the combination of citrus and gin. Plus, it only calls for four ingredients—one of which is literally just water. It can’t get any simpler than that.

2. Pink Grapefruit Mimosas

Whether you want a cocktail to go with your homemade Sunday brunch or just have a soft spot for sparkling wine, this pink grapefruit mimosa is sure to please. And if you’re feeling extra bougie, try swapping out sparkling wine for Drake’s new Mod Sélection champagne. (He is, after all, the Champagne Papi.)

3. Bee’s Knees Cocktail

Using only gin, lemon juice and homemade honey simple syrup this colorful and light “bee’s knees” cocktail is an ideal homemade happy hour treat.

4. The Blood & Bourbon (Blood Orange Cocktail)

This blood orange cocktail is the perfect combination of sweet and tart—and only five ingredients you likely already have in your home.

5. Cucumber Vodka Soda

You’ll never look at regular vodka sodas again after you try a cucumber vodka soda. This recipe calls for homemade cucumber juice, but a cucumber-flavored vodka would make the cocktail even easier to make. Less time juicing and more time drinking, am I right?

6. Sweet Tea Cocktail

Calling all southerners: Now is your time. This sweet tea cocktail is exactly the type of drink you’ll want to have while sitting on the porch watching the sunset.

7. Cranberry Splash

This cranberry splash cocktail is ridiculously easy to make—and perfect for those who don’t keep much (or any) liquor in the house. Using only white wine, cranberry juice and peaches, this recipe is hard to mess up.

8. Honey & Smoke Mezcal Cocktail

This honey and smoke mezcal cocktail is basically the delicious combination of margarita and Moscow mule. Fans of ginger beer and mezcal are sure to love this cocktail recipe.

9. Blood Orange Boulevardier Cocktail

Filled with three (!!) different types of alcohol—including the iconic Campari liqueur—this blood orange boulevardier cocktail is a spicy and bittersweet treat you can easily make at home.

10. French Kiss Margarita

According to my watch, it’s margarita time, and this “French Kiss” margarita recipe is just the thing we all need to wind down from the day. (Or drink it in the middle of the day—I don’t judge.)

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.