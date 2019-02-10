StyleCaster
17 Easy Chocolate Desserts That Want to Be Your Valentine

Photo: Pinch of Yum.

Don’t have a date for Valentine’s Day? Me neither! I have plans with friends in the neighborhood, and you can bet that plan involves bringing an easy chocolate dessert to share. (It’s less expensive than buying cute cards for everyone, and really adds a lot more to the party.) I haven’t nailed down exactly what to bake yet, but I know I want something that’s easy but still feels a little special—and that’s filled with as much chocolate as possible.

The easy chocolate dessert recipes below are just that. There are cakes, cookies, brownies, fudge and even a rich chocolate pie to choose from. None of them are heart-shaped or covered in pink decorations, because I’m pretty sure that on Valentine’s Day, everyone is already painfully aware that it’s Valentine’s Day. But what these easy chocolate desserts lack in festive fanfare, they more than make up for in taste and comfort.

Whether you’re staying in or going out on Valentine’s Day, these easy chocolate desserts are desperate to celebrate with you. They’re perfect for groups, but equally perfect for two people—or just one!

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Chocolate Desserts That Want to Be Your Valentine | Best Brownies

Modern Honey.

Better-Than-A-Boyfriend Brownies

True to their name, these easy, decadent brownies are the best Valentine.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Chocolate Desserts That Want to Be Your Valentine | The Most Amazing Chocolate Cake

The Stay-At-Home Chef.

The Most Amazing Chocolate Cake

Look no further: The most amazing chocolate cake is here. (And it’s easy to make!)

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Chocolate Desserts That Want to Be Your Valentine | Sparkling Cranberry White Chocolate Cupcakes

Life, Love, and Sugar.

Sparkling Cranberry White Chocolate Cupcakes

Don’t let classic chocolate have all the fun on V-day. These white chocolate cupcakes are a little different, but just as good as darker chocolate options.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Chocolate Desserts That Want to Be Your Valentine | Easy Chocolate Mousse

Cookies and Cups.

Easy Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate mousse isn’t for everybody. If you’re a fan of the stuff, here’s an easy version that you can make for company—or for yourself.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Chocolate Desserts That Want to Be Your Valentine | Chocolate Ice Cream

The Suburban Soapbox.

Chocolate Ice Cream

Sure, you could go out and buy a pint of chocolate ice cream. But is there anything more lovely than the idea of making it yourself?

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Chocolate Desserts That Want to Be Your Valentine | Fudge Meltaways

Southern Plate.

Fudge Meltaways

If you’re looking for a sweet treat you can eat all night, these fudge meltaways are easy to make—and even easier to eat.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Chocolate Desserts That Want to Be Your Valentine | Double Chocolate Cookies

Just So Tasty.

Double Chocolate Cookies

These chocolatey cookies are double the fun, with no extra effort.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Chocolate Desserts That Want to Be Your Valentine | Easy Fudge

Mommy Kat and Kids.

Easy Fudge

How can something so simple (fudge!) be so, so special?

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Chocolate Desserts That Want to Be Your Valentine | French Silk Pie

Baker Bettie.

French Silk Pie

More of a pie person than a cake person? There’s an easy chocolate pie for that.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Chocolate Desserts That Want to Be Your Valentine | Triple Chocolate Cheesecake

OMG Chocolate Desserts.

Triple Chocolate Cheesecake

Honestly, it’s tough to pick a favorite layer of this triple chocolate cheesecake.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Chocolate Desserts That Want to Be Your Valentine | Ridiculous Chocolate Cake

Cookies and Cups.

Ridiculous Chocolate Cake

This ridiculously easy, ridiculously good chocolate cake calls for boxed cake mix, instant pudding mix and sour cream.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Chocolate Desserts That Want to Be Your Valentine | Chocolate Mousse Cake

Food Network.

Chocolate Mousse Cake

If you can’t decide between chocolate desserts, this easy mousse cake is sure to hit several cravings at once.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Chocolate Desserts That Want to Be Your Valentine | Chocolate Peanut Butter No-Bake Dessert

Flavorite.

Chocolate Peanut Butter No-Bake Dessert

Who says you need to bake on Valentine’s Day? This no-bake chocolate peanut butter dessert proves that actually, it sometimes pays not to.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Chocolate Desserts That Want to Be Your Valentine | Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cobbler

Mother Thyme.

Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cobbler

I’d advocate for baking this easy chocolate cobbler in several small ramekins, so that you can just scoop some ice cream on top and go to town.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Chocolate Desserts That Want to Be Your Valentine | Chocolate Poke Cake

OMG Chocolate Desserts.

Chocolate Poke Cake

Chocolate cake, caramel and chocolatey whipped topping—what’s not to love about this easy chocolate poke cake?

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Chocolate Desserts That Want to Be Your Valentine | Blackout Chocolate Cake

Pinch of Yum.

Blackout Chocolate Cake

This heavy-duty, easy-to-make chocolate cake has a really intense flavor, thanks to chocolate chips, espresso powder, yogurt, cocoa powder and all kinds of other deliciousness.

STYLECASTER | Easy Chocolate Desserts That Want to Be Your Valentine | Molten Chocolate Lava Cakes

Give Recipe.

Molten Chocolate Lava Cakes

Chocolate lava cake is kind of the OG surprise-inside cake.

