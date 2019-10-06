StyleCaster
17 Easy Chicken Recipes That Don’t Suck (And Are Perfect for Fall)

17 Easy Chicken Recipes That Don’t Suck (And Are Perfect for Fall)

Photo: Chelsea's Messy Apron.

When it comes to weeknight recipes, chicken dinners are about as classic as it gets. Of all the Dinner Meats, chicken is an inexpensive and versatile option, as well as a great source of lean protein. It also cooks relatively quickly. Plus, it’s easy to freeze cooked or raw! And here at STYLECASTER, we’re all about things at the intersection of High Quality and Convenient. That’s why today we’re bringing you easy chicken recipes you can always have in your culinary arsenal for fall 2019.

And speaking of fall, chicken dinners are especially easy to throw together in the colder months. Just add in some pasta, potatoes or vegetables, throw them in the oven or on the stove, and you have yourself a full and satisfying meal. Hell, you could even plop them in a Crock Pot for a super easy slow-cooker chicken dinner (with minimal effort on your part).

No matter what you’re in the mood for this fall, you’re bound to find something on the list of recipes below that fits the bill. Add a few to next week’s menu and see how tasty a healthy weeknight dinner can be.

South in Your Mouth.

Chicken Scampi With Garlic Parmesan Rice

This chicken scampi and rice recipe is perfectly cheesy with some freshness from herbs.

Spend With Pennies.

Santa Fe Chicken Packets

These foil-wrapped Santa Fe chicken dinners come out perfectly every time.

Cafe Delites.

Creamy Garlic Chicken Breasts

Serve this creamy garlic chicken over pasta or rice so that you don’t miss out on any of the sauce.

Carlsbad Cravings.

Chicken Alfredo Bake

This chicken Alfredo bake is like a grown-up version of baked mac and cheese.

Budget Bytes.

Creamy Cajun Chicken Pasta

This slightly spicy Cajun chicken pasta is perfect any time of year.

Number 2 Pencil.

One-Pot Cajun Chicken and Sausage Alfredo

Twice the meat equals twice the fun in this creamy Cajun chicken Alfredo pasta. Pro tip: It freezes beautifully, so you should make a huge batch and keep leftovers for later.

The Honour System.

Chicken, Butternut, and Black Bean Enchilada Bake

Love taco night but can’t deal with all the individual topping bowls you need to clean up afterwards? Opt for this chicken enchilada bake for a similar flavor profile and minimal cleanup.

Foodie Crush.

Chicken Rice Bowls With Butternut Squash and Guacamole

Guacamole isn’t extra when it comes to these chicken and butternut rice bowls.

Ambitious Kitchen.

Roasted Butternut Squash, Broccoli, Chicken, and Cheddar Couscous

Getting a little tired of pasta night? Try this chicken couscous bowl instead.

Chelsea’s Messy Apron.

Skillet Chicken and Butternut Squash

A one-skillet chicken dish that’s packed with vegetables.

Eat Well 101.

Garlic Butter Chicken and Potato Skillet

Chicken and potatoes are a classic, and this skillet certainly delivers.

Damn Delicious.

Chicken and Potatoes in Garlic Parmesan Cream Sauce

Garlic parmesan cream sauce makes everything better, including chicken.

Beautiful Eats and Things.

Cheesy Chicken and Brussels Sprouts Pasta Bake

A little bacon can take nearly any dish to the next level, including this Brussels sprout chicken pasta bake.

The Endless Meal.

Crispy Garlic Butter Chicken and Brussels Sprouts

This garlic butter chicken makes for a great dinner but also works for lunch leftovers the next day.

Noshing With the Nolands.

Grilled Spiced Chicken Potato Foil Packs

In the summer, these spiced chicken and potato foil packs are great on the grill. When it’s too cold outside, you can just make them in the oven.

Infotopharian.

Harvest Chicken Skillet with Sweet Potatoes Brussels Sprouts and Sautéed Apples

Sweet apples and bitter Brussels sprouts are a great match in this fall-themed skillet.

Mel’s Kitchen Cafe.

Cheesy Chicken Kale and Sweet Potato Skillet

If you really want to go all out, you can crack an egg over this chicken and sweet potato skillet.

