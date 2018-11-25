Butternut Squash Is the Secret to a Delicious Fall

It’s no secret that butternut squash is a powerhouse in the realm of fall produce. These days, it’s even more widely available than pumpkin, and you can find it in plenty of grocery stores year-round (although, it’ll taste pretty flavorless and watery in the spring and summer).

Most of us know that it tastes incredible cut up and roasted with some salt, pepper, and spices. But, did you know that there are tons of ways to cook butternut squash that go beyond just roasting it?

Because it’s easy to blend cooked butternut squash into a slightly sweet puree, you can use it as a flavor base for batter and dough-based things like breads and cakes—or for creamy sauces. It also makes for great soup or curry. And that roasted squash you’ve come to love so much can be a great addition to things like salads, casseroles and rice bowls.

In other words, when it comes to the question of how to cook butternut squash, the options are basically endless. (That’s good news for you, because the veggie is so delicious you’ll want to put it on literally everything.)

As we head into the final weeks of fall, now’s the perfect time to take advantage of this season’s produce—by working them into as many meals (and desserts) as possible. The easiest way to do that? Combing through the following 13 butternut squash recipes and bookmarking your favorites.

And good news: If you don’t get through all of these delicious butternut squash recipes before winter kicks in, don’t fret—butternut squash will taste great well into January.