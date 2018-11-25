StyleCaster
Share

Butternut Squash Is the Secret to a Delicious Fall

What's hot
StyleCaster

Butternut Squash Is the Secret to a Delicious Fall

by
Butternut Squash Is the Secret to a Delicious Fall
13 Start slideshow
Photo: Recipe Runner.

It’s no secret that butternut squash is a powerhouse in the realm of fall produce. These days, it’s even more widely available than pumpkin, and you can find it in plenty of grocery stores year-round (although, it’ll taste pretty flavorless and watery in the spring and summer).

Most of us know that it tastes incredible cut up and roasted with some salt, pepper, and spices. But, did you know that there are tons of ways to cook butternut squash that go beyond just roasting it?

MORE: 13 Ways to Eat Pumpkin for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Because it’s easy to blend cooked butternut squash into a slightly sweet puree, you can use it as a flavor base for batter and dough-based things like breads and cakes—or for creamy sauces. It also makes for great soup or curry. And that roasted squash you’ve come to love so much can be a great addition to things like salads, casseroles and rice bowls.

In other words, when it comes to the question of how to cook butternut squash, the options are basically endless. (That’s good news for you, because the veggie is so delicious you’ll want to put it on literally everything.)

MORE: 17 Colorful, Comforting Fall Salads to Make This Season

As we head into the final weeks of fall, now’s the perfect time to take advantage of this season’s produce—by working them into as many meals (and desserts) as possible. The easiest way to do that? Combing through the following 13 butternut squash recipes and bookmarking your favorites.

And good news: If you don’t get through all of these delicious butternut squash recipes before winter kicks in, don’t fret—butternut squash will taste great well into January.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13
STYLECASTER | 13 Healthy(ish) Butternut Squash Recipes That Prove It's The Best Part of Fall | Butternut Squash Bundt Cake
Butternut Squash Bundt Cake

Who doesn't love a good Bundt? This butternut squash Bundt cake will steal the show on any dessert table.

Photo: Port and Fin.
STYLECASTER | 13 Healthy(ish) Butternut Squash Recipes That Prove It's The Best Part of Fall | Butternut Squash and Black Bean Enchilada Skillet
Butternut Squash and Black Bean Enchilada Skillet

If you're looking for comfort food but are tired of stew and mac and cheese, this butternut squash and black bean enchilada skillet is the answer.

Photo: Ambitious Kitchen.
STYLECASTER | 13 Healthy(ish) Butternut Squash Recipes That Prove It's The Best Part of Fall | Curried Butternut Squash Soup
Curried Butternut Squash Soup

True story: Whenever someone asks me for a great fall soup recipe, I text them the link to this curried butternut squash soup.

Photo: Bon Appetit.
STYLECASTER | 13 Healthy(ish) Butternut Squash Recipes That Prove It's The Best Part of Fall | Twice-Baked Butternut Squash
Twice-Baked Butternut Squash

Twice-baked potatoes and sweet potatoes get all the attention, but twice-baked butternut squash is just as tasty. And really, the sheer size makes it even more impressive.

Photo: Recipe Runner.
STYLECASTER | 13 Healthy(ish) Butternut Squash Recipes That Prove It's The Best Part of Fall | 5-Ingredient Butternut Squash Fritters
5-Ingredient Butternut Squash Fritters

If you love latkes, you'll also love these five-ingredient butternut squash fritters, which get a huge dose of flavor from fresh sage.

Photo: Just a Taste.
STYLECASTER | 13 Healthy(ish) Butternut Squash Recipes That Prove It's The Best Part of Fall | Butternut Squash Bread Braid and Whipped Honey Butter
Butternut Squash Bread Braid and Whipped Honey Butter

Want to spend a weekend afternoon attacking a worthwhile kitchen project? This butternut squash bread braid is it.

Photo: Frugal Living NW.
STYLECASTER | 13 Healthy(ish) Butternut Squash Recipes That Prove It's The Best Part of Fall | Thai Butternut Squash Red Curry
Thai Butternut Squash Red Curry

The fresh, earthy flavor of butternut pairs perfectly with the spices in this Thai butternut squash red curry.

Photo: Little Spice Jar.
STYLECASTER | 13 Healthy(ish) Butternut Squash Recipes That Prove It's The Best Part of Fall | Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole with Butternut Squash and Cranberries
Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole (with Butternut Squash and Cranberries)

Looking for an easy, fall-themed packed lunch to meal prep? This chicken and wild rice casserole (with butternut squash and cranberries) makes enough to last through the week!

Photo: Well Plated.
STYLECASTER | 13 Healthy(ish) Butternut Squash Recipes That Prove It's The Best Part of Fall |Pita Tostadas with Butternut Squash, Black Beans, and Avocado
Pita Tostadas (with Butternut Squash, Black Beans and Avocado)

These pita tostadas (with butternut squash, black beans and avocado) are deliciously piled with good-for-you ingredients and are guaranteed to satisfy.

Photo: Camille Styles.
STYLECASTER | 13 Healthy(ish) Butternut Squash Recipes That Prove It's The Best Part of Fall | Autumn Pearl Couscous Salad with Roasted Butternut Squash
Autumn Pearl Couscous Salad (with Roasted Butternut Squash)

For a flavor-packed lunch or dinner that's healthy without tasting too healthy: autumn pearl couscous salad (with roasted butternut squash).

Photo: Little Spice Jar.
STYLECASTER | 13 Healthy(ish) Butternut Squash Recipes That Prove It's The Best Part of Fall | Honey-Glazed Hasselback Butternut Squash
Honey-Glazed Hasselback Butternut Squash

If you're having trouble getting kids (or let's be real—your friends) to try butternut squash, try making the presentation more fun (and covering it with honey) with this honey-glazed Hasselback butternut squash.

Photo: The Healthy Foodie.
STYLECASTER | 13 Healthy(ish) Butternut Squash Recipes That Prove It's The Best Part of Fall | Butternut Squash and Spinach Lasagna
Butternut Squash and Spinach Lasagna

The best way to get a healthy dose of vegetables? Alongside a healthy dose of pasta and cheese. Add this butternut squash and spinach lasagna to next week's dinner schedule—I promise you won't regret it.

Photo: Julia's Album.
STYLECASTER | 13 Healthy(ish) Butternut Squash Recipes That Prove It's The Best Part of Fall |Creamy Butternut Squash Pasta
Creamy Butternut Squash Pasta

This isn't a zoodle situation. This creamy butternut squash pasta calls for regular old noodles, then bathes them in creamy, cheesy, butternut-squashy sauce.

Photo: What's Gaby Cooking.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

35 Minimalist Tattoos That Are Impossibly Pretty

35 Minimalist Tattoos That Are Impossibly Pretty
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Healthy(ish) Butternut Squash Recipes That Prove It's The Best Part of Fall | Butternut Squash Bundt Cake
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Healthy(ish) Butternut Squash Recipes That Prove It's The Best Part of Fall | Butternut Squash and Black Bean Enchilada Skillet
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Healthy(ish) Butternut Squash Recipes That Prove It's The Best Part of Fall | Curried Butternut Squash Soup
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Healthy(ish) Butternut Squash Recipes That Prove It's The Best Part of Fall | Twice-Baked Butternut Squash
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Healthy(ish) Butternut Squash Recipes That Prove It's The Best Part of Fall | 5-Ingredient Butternut Squash Fritters
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Healthy(ish) Butternut Squash Recipes That Prove It's The Best Part of Fall | Butternut Squash Bread Braid and Whipped Honey Butter
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Healthy(ish) Butternut Squash Recipes That Prove It's The Best Part of Fall | Thai Butternut Squash Red Curry
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Healthy(ish) Butternut Squash Recipes That Prove It's The Best Part of Fall | Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole with Butternut Squash and Cranberries
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Healthy(ish) Butternut Squash Recipes That Prove It's The Best Part of Fall |Pita Tostadas with Butternut Squash, Black Beans, and Avocado
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Healthy(ish) Butternut Squash Recipes That Prove It's The Best Part of Fall | Autumn Pearl Couscous Salad with Roasted Butternut Squash
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Healthy(ish) Butternut Squash Recipes That Prove It's The Best Part of Fall | Honey-Glazed Hasselback Butternut Squash
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Healthy(ish) Butternut Squash Recipes That Prove It's The Best Part of Fall | Butternut Squash and Spinach Lasagna
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Healthy(ish) Butternut Squash Recipes That Prove It's The Best Part of Fall |Creamy Butternut Squash Pasta
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share