Butternut Squash Is the Secret to a Delicious Fall

It’s no secret that butternut squash is a powerhouse in the realm of fall produce. These days, it’s even more widely available than pumpkin, and you can find it in plenty of grocery stores year-round (although, it’ll taste pretty flavorless and watery in the spring and summer).
Most of us know that it tastes incredible cut up and roasted with some salt, pepper, and spices. But, did you know that there are tons of ways to cook butternut squash that go beyond just roasting it?
Because it’s easy to blend cooked butternut squash into a slightly sweet puree, you can use it as a flavor base for batter and dough-based things like breads and cakes—or for creamy sauces. It also makes for great soup or curry. And that roasted squash you’ve come to love so much can be a great addition to things like salads, casseroles and rice bowls.
In other words, when it comes to the question of how to cook butternut squash, the options are basically endless. (That’s good news for you, because the veggie is so delicious you’ll want to put it on literally everything.)
As we head into the final weeks of fall, now’s the perfect time to take advantage of this season’s produce—by working them into as many meals (and desserts) as possible. The easiest way to do that? Combing through the following 13 butternut squash recipes and bookmarking your favorites.
And good news: If you don’t get through all of these delicious butternut squash recipes before winter kicks in, don’t fret—butternut squash will taste great well into January.
Butternut Squash Bundt Cake
Port and Fin.
Butternut Squash and Black Bean Enchilada Skillet
Ambitious Kitchen.
Curried Butternut Squash Soup
Bon Appetit.
Twice-Baked Butternut Squash
Twice-baked potatoes and sweet potatoes get all the attention, but twice-baked butternut squash is just as tasty. And really, the sheer size makes it even more impressive.
Recipe Runner.
5-Ingredient Butternut Squash Fritters
Just a Taste.
Butternut Squash Bread Braid and Whipped Honey Butter
Frugal Living NW.
Thai Butternut Squash Red Curry
Little Spice Jar.
Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole (with Butternut Squash and Cranberries)
Looking for an easy, fall-themed packed lunch to meal prep? This chicken and wild rice casserole (with butternut squash and cranberries) makes enough to last through the week!
Well Plated.
Pita Tostadas (with Butternut Squash, Black Beans and Avocado)
These pita tostadas (with butternut squash, black beans and avocado) are deliciously piled with good-for-you ingredients and are guaranteed to satisfy.
Camille Styles.
Autumn Pearl Couscous Salad (with Roasted Butternut Squash)
For a flavor-packed lunch or dinner that's healthy without tasting too healthy: autumn pearl couscous salad (with roasted butternut squash).
Little Spice Jar.
Honey-Glazed Hasselback Butternut Squash
If you're having trouble getting kids (or let's be real—your friends) to try butternut squash, try making the presentation more fun (and covering it with honey) with this honey-glazed Hasselback butternut squash.
The Healthy Foodie.
Butternut Squash and Spinach Lasagna
The best way to get a healthy dose of vegetables? Alongside a healthy dose of pasta and cheese. Add this butternut squash and spinach lasagna to next week's dinner schedule—I promise you won't regret it.
Julia's Album.
Creamy Butternut Squash Pasta
This isn't a zoodle situation. This creamy butternut squash pasta calls for regular old noodles, then bathes them in creamy, cheesy, butternut-squashy sauce.
What's Gaby Cooking.