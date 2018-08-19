11 No-Cook Breakfast Ideas with 5 Ingredients or Less

Most breakfasts don’t take much effort to throw together. Oatmeal comes together on the stove or in the microwave in five minutes or less, scrambled eggs are done before your toast pops and even pancakes can be a quick breakfast if you have batter ready to go.

But sometimes the thought of cooking in the morning—no matter how easy—seems like a little too much. I don’t know about you, but most mornings I definitely don’t have the wherewithal to scour my kitchen for a million different ingredients—even if I’m just blending them into a smoothie or tossing them into an omelet.

I guess what I’m saying is: Breakfast should be simple, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be delicious. Believe it or not, there are tons of breakfast options out there that are totally no-cook—and that call for five ingredients or less.

Sure, many of them are pretty basic—think PB toast or overnight oats. But I’ve learned it’s possible to get surprisingly creative with just a handful of ingredients and no heat.

Whether you’re looking to get out the door faster every morning, or just feel like switching up your breakfast routine, these no-cook, 5-ingredient breakfast ideas are here to help you out.

There’s a gorgeous chia pudding for when you’re feeling fancy (and have the foresight to throw something together ahead of time), a next-level bagel combination, a caffeinated smoothie that’ll streamline your morning and more.