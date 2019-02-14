12 Easy Bread Bowl Recipes That Just Want to Make Your Life More Delicious

Scroll To See More Images

Whether your first time was at a party or in your neighborhood Panera, I’m willing to bet you remember that first bread bowl experience. Admittedly a bread bowl isn’t the most convenient vessel for soups and dips—you kinda need to finish the contents before you can break into the soaked, doughy bowl, which can be torture—but it’s hands-down the tastiest and most fun. And guys, I’ve got some seriously good news for you: There are easy bread bowl recipes you can make at home so you can enjoy the magic of a bread bowl any time you want. I know, my mind’s a little blown, too.

Any time is the right time for a bread bowl, but winter is definitely the most perfect season for them. (I mean, what other season forces you to lean so heavily on comfort food just to cope with the never-ending frigid temperatures?) Bread bowls are great for everything from housing cheesy, party-ready dips to serving warm, cozy soups, so whether you’re flying solo or feeding a crowd, you’re sure to find an easy bread bowl recipe that meets your needs.

And the best part? You don’t even need to make the bread bowls yourself. I know bread-making’s becoming increasingly trendy these days, but even the most novice cooks among us can whip up an easy bread bowl recipe with a little help from a hollowed-out store-bought loaf or roll.

Lasagna Garlic Bread Bowl Dip

Cheese, meat, bread and tomato sauce—this lasagna bread bowl dip has everything you need in life.

Tomato-Spinach Grilled Cheese Bread Bowl

Vegan doesn’t have to mean virtuous. Vegan cheddar makes this tomato-spinach grilled cheese bread bowl totally dairy-free.

Copycat Panera Broccoli-Cheddar Soup Recipe

Everyone knows the only thing to get at Panera is soup in a bread bowl. Now, you don’t even need to leave the house thanks to this copycat broccoli-cheddar soup.

Mini Garlic and Mozzarella Bread Bowls

Personal pizzas? Nah, I’d rather have a mini garlic and mozzarella bread bowl.

Ham, Egg and Cheese Bread Bowls

Bread bowl for breakfast? Yes, you can with these ham, egg and cheese breakfast bread bowls.

Bacon-Beer Cheese Bread Bowl

What’s more perfect for a football party than a bread bowl filled with bacon-beer cheese?

Warm Skillet Crab Dip Bread Bowl

Even people iffy on seafood will go nuts for this skillet crab dip bread bowl.

Baked Cranberry-Brie Bread Bowl

If you’re looking for something sweet and savory, go for this baked cranberry-Brie bread bowl.

Baked Brie Sourdough Bread Bowl

It couldn’t be easier to make this Brie-filled bread bowl. Scoop out a sourdough loaf, add a wheel of cheese and bake it all up.

Bread Bowl Apple Pie

Dessert bread bowl? Sure! Bake your apple pie in a sugarcoated boule next time.

Cheesy Spinach-Artichoke Bread

What’s better than spinach-artichoke dip? Spinach-artichoke bread.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo chicken dip is one of our favorite party dishes, so this Buffalo chicken bread bowl is definitely on our to-make list.

Originally posted on SheKnows.