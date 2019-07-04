StyleCaster
Share

17 Easy Blender Cocktails That Make Any Day Feel Like Vacation

What's hot
StyleCaster

17 Easy Blender Cocktails That Make Any Day Feel Like Vacation

by
17 Easy Blender Cocktails That Make Any Day Feel Like Vacation
Photo: Number 2 Pencil.

Scroll To See More Images

I would ask if you like frozen drinks, but who doesn’t? Maybe you don’t like drinking them all the time, but it’s hard to deny that a cold, sweet, slushie cocktail can make pretty much any afternoon or evening better. And while it’s certainly fun to sip one at a bar or restaurant (outside, preferably), it’s also great to whip up a batch of easy blender cocktails to drink with friends on your porch or out in the yard.

Here’s the tea: If you own a blender, you are capable of making a blender cocktail. It’s literally as easy as gathering ingredients, throwing them in, and whizzing everything together to the perfect consistency of drinkable slush. Plus, it’s easy to swap certain ingredients for other ones—vodka for tequila, peaches for mangoes, lemons for limes, honey for simple syrup—based on your preferences, or what you have on hand.

The next time you invite people over, make sure you have the ingredients for at least one of these easy blender cocktails. They’re so tasty that you can totally make ’em without booze, if that’s what you feel like. Either way, drink up!

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Blender Cocktails That Make Any Day Feel Like Vacation | Peach Bourbon Mule

The Kitchn.

1. Peach Bourbon Mule

This frozen bourbon mule is the perfect way to drink those summer peaches.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Blender Cocktails That Make Any Day Feel Like Vacation | Peach Bellini

Eat Well 101.

2. Peach Bellini

A bellini is a great brunch drink, but it also works as a porch pounder.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Blender Cocktails That Make Any Day Feel Like Vacation | Coconut Daiquiri

Food Fanatic.

3. Coconut Strawberry Daiquiri

If you like piña coladas? You’ll definitely love these coconut strawberry daiquiris.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Blender Cocktails That Make Any Day Feel Like Vacation | Whole Fruit Piña Coladas

The Faux Martha.

4. Whole Fruit Piña Coladas

Piña colada lovers should also try their hand at this at-home version that calls for whole fruit.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Blender Cocktails That Make Any Day Feel Like Vacation | Kiss on the Lips Cocktail

Averie Cooks.

5. Kiss on the Lips Cocktail

This layered cocktail gets its colors from frozen mango and grenadine, and it’s definitely a crowd-pleaser.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Blender Cocktails That Make Any Day Feel Like Vacation | Frozen Margaritas

Number 2 Pencil.

6. Frozen Margaritas

You can’t go wrong with a classic frozen marg.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Blender Cocktails That Make Any Day Feel Like Vacation | Blackberry Peach Margaritas

Mommy’s Kitchen.

7. Blackberry Peach Margaritas

Another two-tone cocktail, this blackberry peach margarita is as dramatic as it is delicious.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Blender Cocktails That Make Any Day Feel Like Vacation | Strawberry Vodka Slush

Simply Made Recipes.

8. Strawberry Vodka Slush

This simple strawberry vodka slush even tastes great without the vodka, TBH.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Blender Cocktails That Make Any Day Feel Like Vacation | Raspberry Gin Frozen Cocktail

Taming Twins.

9. Raspberry Gin Frozen Cocktail

Gin gets in on the frozen cocktail fun with this raspberry cocktail.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Blender Cocktails That Make Any Day Feel Like Vacation | Frosé

Celebrating Sweets.

10. Frosé

It doesn’t get more summer than frozen rosé.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Blender Cocktails That Make Any Day Feel Like Vacation | Boozy Frozen Lemonade

Easy Good Ideas.

11. Boozy Frozen Lemonade

The secret ingredient in this boozy lemonade? Lemon sorbet!

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Blender Cocktails That Make Any Day Feel Like Vacation | Frozen Peach Margaritas

Miss in the Kitchen.

12. Frozen Peach Margaritas

Tequila and peaches really work together, let me tell you. Add this margarita to the menu at your next barbecue.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Blender Cocktails That Make Any Day Feel Like Vacation | Frozen Cherry Daiquiri

Celebrating Sweets.

13. Frozen Cherry Daiquiri

Add a scoop of ice cream to this cherry daiquiri to make it a float.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Blender Cocktails That Make Any Day Feel Like Vacation | Frozen Palomas

Blender Happy.

14. Frozen Palomas

Is Tequila Tuesday a thing? I’m going to say yes, and use it as excuse to whip up some frozen palomas.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Blender Cocktails That Make Any Day Feel Like Vacation | Mango Margaritas

Spend With Pennies.

15. Mango Margaritas

Those frozen mango chunks you use for smoothies? Throw ’em in a margarita.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Blender Cocktails That Make Any Day Feel Like Vacation | Wine Slushies

Amanda’s Cookin’.

16. Wine Slushies

Just blend rosé or white wine with frozen fruit, and you have yourself a wine slushie.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Blender Cocktails That Make Any Day Feel Like Vacation | Lemon Daiquiri

Feast and West.

17. Lemon Daiquiri

This lemon daiquiri is so much better than the too-sweet slush you got out of a machine the last time you went to the bead.

Tags:
share