17 Easy Blender Cocktails That Make Any Day Feel Like Vacation

I would ask if you like frozen drinks, but who doesn’t? Maybe you don’t like drinking them all the time, but it’s hard to deny that a cold, sweet, slushie cocktail can make pretty much any afternoon or evening better. And while it’s certainly fun to sip one at a bar or restaurant (outside, preferably), it’s also great to whip up a batch of easy blender cocktails to drink with friends on your porch or out in the yard.

Here’s the tea: If you own a blender, you are capable of making a blender cocktail. It’s literally as easy as gathering ingredients, throwing them in, and whizzing everything together to the perfect consistency of drinkable slush. Plus, it’s easy to swap certain ingredients for other ones—vodka for tequila, peaches for mangoes, lemons for limes, honey for simple syrup—based on your preferences, or what you have on hand.

The next time you invite people over, make sure you have the ingredients for at least one of these easy blender cocktails. They’re so tasty that you can totally make ’em without booze, if that’s what you feel like. Either way, drink up!

1. Peach Bourbon Mule

This frozen bourbon mule is the perfect way to drink those summer peaches.

2. Peach Bellini

A bellini is a great brunch drink, but it also works as a porch pounder.

3. Coconut Strawberry Daiquiri

If you like piña coladas? You’ll definitely love these coconut strawberry daiquiris.

4. Whole Fruit Piña Coladas

Piña colada lovers should also try their hand at this at-home version that calls for whole fruit.

5. Kiss on the Lips Cocktail

This layered cocktail gets its colors from frozen mango and grenadine, and it’s definitely a crowd-pleaser.

6. Frozen Margaritas

You can’t go wrong with a classic frozen marg.

7. Blackberry Peach Margaritas

Another two-tone cocktail, this blackberry peach margarita is as dramatic as it is delicious.

8. Strawberry Vodka Slush

This simple strawberry vodka slush even tastes great without the vodka, TBH.

9. Raspberry Gin Frozen Cocktail

Gin gets in on the frozen cocktail fun with this raspberry cocktail.

10. Frosé

It doesn’t get more summer than frozen rosé.

11. Boozy Frozen Lemonade

The secret ingredient in this boozy lemonade? Lemon sorbet!

12. Frozen Peach Margaritas

Tequila and peaches really work together, let me tell you. Add this margarita to the menu at your next barbecue.

13. Frozen Cherry Daiquiri

Add a scoop of ice cream to this cherry daiquiri to make it a float.

14. Frozen Palomas

Is Tequila Tuesday a thing? I’m going to say yes, and use it as excuse to whip up some frozen palomas.

15. Mango Margaritas

Those frozen mango chunks you use for smoothies? Throw ’em in a margarita.

16. Wine Slushies

Just blend rosé or white wine with frozen fruit, and you have yourself a wine slushie.

17. Lemon Daiquiri

This lemon daiquiri is so much better than the too-sweet slush you got out of a machine the last time you went to the bead.