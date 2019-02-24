StyleCaster
17 Easy Baked Pasta Recipes That Are Cozy AF

Photo: Kitchen Sanctuary.

I don’t know if it’s the dreary weather or my higher-than-usual stress levels, but I’ve been craving pasta a lot lately. First, I just threw together simple stovetop pastas with whatever I had in the fridge. A few days in, though, I went on the hunt for a few easy baked pasta recipes that could add a little more variety (and excitement!) to my pasta routine—without adding any more stress to my weeknights.

Lucky for me, there are scores of easy baked pasta recipes on Pinterest, and in pretty much every foodie corner of the internet. They range from light-ish on the dairy to going all in with several different types of cheese, and from totally meatless to decidedly meaty. In other words, there’s an easy pasta option for any mood, eating style, or craving.

If you want to branch out into the world of baked pasta but aren’t sure where to start, these 17 easy baked pasta recipes are all accessible for beginner cooks, and will walk you through the basics. If you’d rather wing it, I’d recommend using the easy baked penne recipe below as a base for whatever other fillings you want to add.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Baked Pasta Recipes That Are Cozy AF | Easy Baked Penne

Crazy for Crust.

Easy Baked Penne

Some nights you just can’t beat the simple combination of pasta, cheese and a little bit of sauce. This easy baked penne is perfect for those nights.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Baked Pasta Recipes That Are Cozy AF | Chicken Ranch Pasta Bake

Life in the Lofthouse.

Chicken Ranch Pasta Bake

Can’t decide whether to serve your chicken with pasta or ranch? This chicken ranch pasta bake does both.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Baked Pasta Recipes That Are Cozy AF | Chicken Tetrazzini

Dinner Then Dessert.

Chicken Tetrazzini

Creamy, cheesy sauce is the star of the show in this simple chicken tetrazzini.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Baked Pasta Recipes That Are Cozy AF | Smoky Meatball Pasta Bake

Kitchen Sanctuary.

Smoky Meatball Pasta Bake

Move over, spaghetti and meatballs: This smoky meatball pasta bake is the new favorite in town.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Baked Pasta Recipes That Are Cozy AF | Creamy Chicken Pasta With Spinach and Fontina Cheese

Family Style Food.

Creamy Chicken Pasta With Spinach and Fontina Cheese

This decadent creamy chicken pasta bake packs a serving of greens, so all your bases are covered.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Baked Pasta Recipes That Are Cozy AF | Healthy Mushroom Alfredo Pasta Bake

Pinch of Yum.

Healthy Mushroom Alfredo Pasta Bake

Need a Meatless Monday option that’s comforting but a little bit on the lighter side? This mushroom alfredo bake has tons of good stuff inside.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Baked Pasta Recipes That Are Cozy AF | Veggie Lovers Baked Pasta

Cook With Manili.

Veggie Lovers Baked Pasta

This bowtie veggie pasta bake is filled with broccoli, zucchini, bell peppers and more.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Baked Pasta Recipes That Are Cozy AF | 20-MInute Tortellini Bake

This Gal Cooks.

20-Minute Tortellini Bake

A tortellini bake is double the fun: There’s cheese inside the pasta and out.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Baked Pasta Recipes That Are Cozy AF | Baked Sausage and Ricotta Rigatoni

Seasons and Suppers.

Baked Sausage and Ricotta Rigatoni

Need something a little meatier? Try baked rigatoni with sausage.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Baked Pasta Recipes That Are Cozy AF | Creamy Spinach and Mushroom Pasta Bake

Gimme Delicious.

Creamy Spinach and Mushroom Pasta Bake

A great way to eat vegetables? Baked into pasta and cheese, as they are in this spinach and mushroom pasta bake.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Baked Pasta Recipes That Are Cozy AF | Chicken Alfredo Stuffed Shells

Dinner at the Zoo.

Chicken Alfredo Stuffed Shells

Stuffed shells are a triumph in their own right, but add chicken alfredo to the mix and you’ve got a baked pasta dish that’s unstoppable.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Baked Pasta Recipes That Are Cozy AF | Wagon Wheel Pasta Bake

The Seasoned Mom.

Wagon Wheel Pasta Bake

You’re never too old to have fun with pasta shapes. This wagon wheel pasta bake isn’t too out-of-the-box, but boy do those little wheels of starch make things more exciting.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Baked Pasta Recipes That Are Cozy AF | Four Cheese Chicken Pasta Bake

Dash of Sanity.

Four Cheese Chicken Pasta Bake

Oh, you like cheese? You’ll like this four cheese pasta bake even more.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Baked Pasta Recipes That Are Cozy AF | Italian Shrimp Tortellini Bake

This Gal Cooks.

Italian Shrimp Tortellini Bake

Ease into seafood with a creamy shrimp tortellini bake, like this one.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Baked Pasta Recipes That Are Cozy AF | Lemon Chicken Pasta Bake

Cooking and Beer.

Lemon Chicken Pasta Bake

If lemon chicken is a staple on your dinner table, you need to try this lemon chicken pasta bake.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Baked Pasta Recipes That Are Cozy AF | One-Pan Tuscan Chicken Pasta Bake

Sweet Peas and Saffron.

One-Pan Tuscan Chicken Pasta Bake

Sun-dried tomatoes and chili flakes add just enough sophistication to this down-to-earth Tuscan chicken pasta bake.

STYLECASTER | 17 Easy Baked Pasta Recipes That Are Cozy AF | Lazy Broccoli Chicken Pasta Bake

Recipe Tin Eats.

Lazy Broccoli Chicken Pasta Bake

Save this broccoli chicken pasta bake for a night when you just want to dump ingredients into a dish and let them cook themselves while you watch TV.

