17 Easy Baked Pasta Recipes That Are Cozy AF

I don’t know if it’s the dreary weather or my higher-than-usual stress levels, but I’ve been craving pasta a lot lately. First, I just threw together simple stovetop pastas with whatever I had in the fridge. A few days in, though, I went on the hunt for a few easy baked pasta recipes that could add a little more variety (and excitement!) to my pasta routine—without adding any more stress to my weeknights.

Lucky for me, there are scores of easy baked pasta recipes on Pinterest, and in pretty much every foodie corner of the internet. They range from light-ish on the dairy to going all in with several different types of cheese, and from totally meatless to decidedly meaty. In other words, there’s an easy pasta option for any mood, eating style, or craving.

If you want to branch out into the world of baked pasta but aren’t sure where to start, these 17 easy baked pasta recipes are all accessible for beginner cooks, and will walk you through the basics. If you’d rather wing it, I’d recommend using the easy baked penne recipe below as a base for whatever other fillings you want to add.

Easy Baked Penne

Some nights you just can’t beat the simple combination of pasta, cheese and a little bit of sauce. This easy baked penne is perfect for those nights.

Chicken Ranch Pasta Bake

Can’t decide whether to serve your chicken with pasta or ranch? This chicken ranch pasta bake does both.

Chicken Tetrazzini

Creamy, cheesy sauce is the star of the show in this simple chicken tetrazzini.

Smoky Meatball Pasta Bake

Move over, spaghetti and meatballs: This smoky meatball pasta bake is the new favorite in town.

Creamy Chicken Pasta With Spinach and Fontina Cheese

This decadent creamy chicken pasta bake packs a serving of greens, so all your bases are covered.

Healthy Mushroom Alfredo Pasta Bake

Need a Meatless Monday option that’s comforting but a little bit on the lighter side? This mushroom alfredo bake has tons of good stuff inside.

Veggie Lovers Baked Pasta

This bowtie veggie pasta bake is filled with broccoli, zucchini, bell peppers and more.

20-Minute Tortellini Bake

A tortellini bake is double the fun: There’s cheese inside the pasta and out.

Baked Sausage and Ricotta Rigatoni

Need something a little meatier? Try baked rigatoni with sausage.

Creamy Spinach and Mushroom Pasta Bake

A great way to eat vegetables? Baked into pasta and cheese, as they are in this spinach and mushroom pasta bake.

Chicken Alfredo Stuffed Shells

Stuffed shells are a triumph in their own right, but add chicken alfredo to the mix and you’ve got a baked pasta dish that’s unstoppable.

Wagon Wheel Pasta Bake

You’re never too old to have fun with pasta shapes. This wagon wheel pasta bake isn’t too out-of-the-box, but boy do those little wheels of starch make things more exciting.

Four Cheese Chicken Pasta Bake

Oh, you like cheese? You’ll like this four cheese pasta bake even more.

Italian Shrimp Tortellini Bake

Ease into seafood with a creamy shrimp tortellini bake, like this one.

Lemon Chicken Pasta Bake

If lemon chicken is a staple on your dinner table, you need to try this lemon chicken pasta bake.

One-Pan Tuscan Chicken Pasta Bake

Sun-dried tomatoes and chili flakes add just enough sophistication to this down-to-earth Tuscan chicken pasta bake.

Lazy Broccoli Chicken Pasta Bake

Save this broccoli chicken pasta bake for a night when you just want to dump ingredients into a dish and let them cook themselves while you watch TV.