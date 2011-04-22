Easter Sunday: 5 Delish Dinner Recipes

Holidays are a great excuse to take a day off, relax and get in some quality family time. But let’s be honest, the real reason we love holidays is for the fact that they give us yet another guilt-free excuse to stuff our faces. Easter is no exception. Depending on your traditions, you either start the day off with brunch or finish it off with a delicious dinner. My family is all about the Easter dinner, so if you’re still having some last-minute trouble planning your menu, then worry not! Here are some great recipes to get you started.

Tangerine-Glazed Easter Ham With Baby Carrots

Recipe: Foodnetwork.com; Yields 10-12 servings

Ingredients:

1 (8 to 10-pound) smoked ham, bone-in, skin on

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 bunch fresh sage leaves

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, cut in chunks

2 tangerines, sliced thin, seeds removed

2 cups tangerine juice

2 cups light brown sugar, packed

1 cup water

1/4 teaspoon whole cloves

2 cinnamon sticks

11/2 pounds carrots, peeled

Directions:

1) Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F.

Put the ham in a large roasting pan, fat-side up. Using a sharp knife, score the ham with cuts across the skin, about 2-inches apart and 1/2-inch deep. Cut diagonally down the slashes to form a diamond pattern; season the meat generously with salt and pepper.

2) Chop about 8 of the sage leaves and put it in a bowl; mix with the oil to make a paste. Rub the sage-oil all over the ham, being sure to get the flavor into all the slits. Bake the ham for 2 hours. Now there is plenty of time to bang-out the tangerine glaze.

3) For the glaze: Place a saucepan over medium heat. Add the chunks of butter, tangerines, tangerine juice, brown sugar, water, and spices. Slowly cook the liquid down to a syrupy glaze; this should take about 30 to 40 minutes.

4) After the ham has being going for a couple of hours, pour the tangerine glaze all over it, with the pieces of fruit and all. Scatter the remaining sage leaves on top and stick the ham back in the oven and continue to cook for 1 1/2 hours, basting with the juices every 30 minutes.

5) Scatter the carrots around the ham and coat in the tangerine glaze. Stick the ham once again back in the oven and cook for a final 30 minutes, until the carrots are tender, the ham is dark and crispy, and the whole thing is glistening with a sugary glaze.

6) Set the ham on a cutting board to rest before carving. Serve the carrots and tangerine glaze on the side.

Rack of Lamb with Mint and Capers

Recipe: Marthastewart.com; Yields 8 servings

Ingredients:

Fore Serving

Lemon wedges, for garnish

Fresh mint sprigs, for garnish

For the caper-mint sauce

1/2 cup salt-packed capers, rinsed well

2 cups fresh mint

2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (from 2 lemons)

1/4 cup minced shallots (from 2 shallots)

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

For the lamb

4 garlic cloves, crushed

1/2 cup fresh mint, roughly chopped

2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (from 2 lemons)

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper

2 racks of lamb (about 3 pounds), frenched

2 tablespoons safflower oil

Directions:

1) Make the lamb: Whisk together garlic, mint, lemon zest and juice, olive oil, 2 teaspoons salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl. Place lamb in a large resealable plastic bag; add marinade and refrigerate overnight.

2) Let lamb stand at room temperature for 1 hour. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Remove lamb from marinade, brush off any garlic and mint, and pat dry with paper towels. Discard marinade. Season lamb with salt and pepper.

3) Heat safflower oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add lamb; cook, flipping once, until browned, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer skillet to oven; cook until lamb registers 130 degrees on an instant-read thermometer, 20 to 25 minutes for medium-rare.

4) Meanwhile, make the caper-mint sauce: Pulse capers in a food processor until roughly chopped. Add mint, lemon zest and juice, and shallots, and pulse until mint is roughly chopped. Add olive oil in a slow, steady stream, pulsing until combined but still coarse. Transfer to a small bowl.

5) Transfer lamb to platter and coat racks with a third of the caper-mint sauce. Let rest for 20 minutes. Cut lamb into chops, single or double thickness; transfer to a serving platter. Garnish with lemon wedges and mint sprigs; serve with remaining sauce.

Pillow-Soft Dinner Rolls

Recipe: Allrecipes.com; Yields 24 rolls

Ingredients:

4 1/2 teaspoons active dry yeast

1/2 cup warm water (110 degrees F to 115 degrees F)

2 cups warm milk (110 to 115 degrees F)

6 tablespoons shortening

2 eggs

1/4 cup sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

7 cups all-purpose flour

Directions:

1) In a large mixing bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Add the milk, shortening, eggs, sugar, salt and 3 cups flour; beat until smooth. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough.

2) Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, about 6-8 minutes (dough will be sticky). Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour.

3) Punch dough down. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; divide into 24 pieces. Shape each into a roll. Place 2 in. apart on greased baking sheets. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 30 minutes. Bake at 350 degrees F for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. Remove to wire racks.

Roasted Asparagus Salad With Citrus Dressing

Recipe: Delish.com; Yields 6 servings

Ingredients:

2pound(s) (2 bunches) asparagus, trimmed

1pint(s) tiny cherry or pear tomatoes, red or mixed colors

1tablespoon(s) extra-virgin olive oil

3/4teaspoon(s) salt, divided

Freshly ground pepper to taste

1tablespoon(s) fresh lemon juice

1tablespoon(s) fresh orange juice

1tablespoon(s) honey

1/2teaspoon(s) Dijon mustard

2bunch(es) watercress, touch stems removed

2tablespoon(s) fresh dill, finely chopped

Directions:

1) Preheat oven to 450F. Place asparagus in a large bowl. Add tomatoes and oil and toss to coat. Spread in a heavy roasting pan or rimmed baking sheet, spooning the tomatoes between and on top of the asparagus. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and add a generous grinding of pepper.

2) Roast until the asparagus is crisp-tender and the tomatoes are warmed and slightly crinkled, about 15 minutes. Set aside until ready to serve.

3) Whisk lemon juice, orange juice, honey, mustard, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl until blended. Reserve half of the dressing in a small bowl.

4) Add watercress to the medium bowl; toss to coat. Spread the watercress on a platter. Arrange the roasted asparagus on the watercress and top with tomatoes. Drizzle the reserved dressing over the asparagus and tomatoes; sprinkle with dill. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Grilled Chive Potatoes

Recipe: Epicurious.com; Yields 4 servings

Ingredients:

6 red-skinned potatoes, scrubbed

6 tablespoons (3/4 stick) unsalted butter

6 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon peel

Nonstick vegetable oil spray

Directions:

1) Cook potatoes in large pot of boiling salted water until tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Drain. Cut potatoes in half; place cut side up on rimmed baking sheet. Press each gently with fork to flatten slightly.

2) Stir butter, chives, and lemon peel in medium saucepan over medium heat until butter melts. Season with salt and pepper. Brush some chive butter over potatoes.

3) Coat grill rack with nonstick spray. Prepare barbecue (medium-high heat). Grill potatoes, cut side down, until cut side is crisp and brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Rewarm remaining chive butter. Transfer potatoes, cut side up, to platter. Drizzle with warm chive butter.