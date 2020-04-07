16 Easter Recipes To Whip Up For A Tasty At-Home Celebration

Out of all the beautiful holidays, Easter is the prettiest by far. There, I said it! I’m a sucker for pastels, bunnies and flowers—and of course, I love a good brunch, too. I’m also Italian, and while I might be biased, I’m pretty sure my people have the best Easter recipes of all time. From Pane di Pasqua to Torta Pasqualina to pastia, we really kill the Easter game when it comes to breakfast, lunch and dinner.

If you’re looking for a honey ham to rival your grandma’s, you’ve come to the right place. The same goes for Easter meat pie, deviled eggs and other dinner delights. But I’ve made sure to include some cutesy desserts as well, from Peeps-covered pizza to Easter egg blondies to carrot cake cheesecake. See what I mean? Easter really is the best. Whether you’re celebrating with family or just want to whip yourself up something pretty, you’ll find 15 beautiful recipes below, plus one Easter brunch punch sure to knock your socks off.

Let’s be honest: there’s a good chance your original Easter plans got cancelled this year, and you’re spending it social distancing and wishing you were on a wild Easter egg hunt. There’s no reason you can’t make the best of your new situation; might I suggest coordinating recipes with friends and logging on for a Zoom brunch party? Better than nothing, especially when the food is this delicious! Read on for sweet treats and decadent dishes for a fabulous Easter of eating.

1. Easter Bread, aka Pane di Pasqua

Pane di Pasqua is a sweet bread that’s as tasty as it is gorgeous. The braided look and colorful eggs will really wow your guests!

2. Ultimate Peeps Cookie Bar

If you’re a Peeps person, this Easter Cookie Bar by Elise Strachan of My Cupcake Addiction is the only Easter treat you need.

3. Chicken and Egg Pastia

Is this a roundup of Easter recipes or Italian classics? Both, TBH! This Chicken Egg Pastia has a crispy filo crust and a minced chicken filling.

4. Strawberry Citrus Brunch Punch

All Easter celebrations need a delicious drink! This Easter Brunch Punch is strawberry citrus perfection with just six ingredients.

5. Carrot Crescent Rolls

Don’t be surprised if the Easter Bunny hops over to steal this adorable side right off your plate! These Crescent Roll Carrots can be filled with either egg salad or ham salad, so make a few of each for your guests to choose from.

6. Vegetarian Easter Pie, aka Torta Pasqualina

Another Italian fave! This Vegetarian Easter Pie, also known as Torta Pasqualina, is a Ligurian specialty.

7. Dessert Peep-za

OK, one more Peeps dessert. I can’t resist! This Dessert Peep-za is adorablened with cute bunnies, salted peanuts, and pastel candies.

8. Bunny Cinnamon Rolls

I’m a sucker for anything this cute. These Bunny Cinnamon Rolls are adorable—just look at that coconut flake “fur”!

9. Farmer’s Market Breakfast Egg Casserole

This filling Breakfast Egg Casserole requires a little overnight prep, but that mouthwatering sausage/veggies/cheese combo is oh so worth it.

10. Carrot Cake Cheesecake

The Easter Bunny loves carrots, so a Carrot Cake Cheesecake is an obvious dessert Do!

11. Easter Honey Ham

Honey Ham is a holiday classic, and it makes for a great Easter meal!

12. Bunny Bread Rolls

These cute twisted Bunny Rolls are the sweetest side I’ve ever seen, hands down.

13. Deviled Easter Eggs

Eggs are an Easter essential, of course, and these Devilled Easter Eggs are a personal fave.

14. Easter Egg Blondie Bars

A final beautiful dessert for your consideration: these Blondie Bars with pretty pastel eggs.

15. Easter Cucumber Sandwiches

Celebrating Easter with an afternoon tea? Whip up these sweet Cucumber Sandwiches on the side.

16. Italian Easter Meat Pie

One more for you Italians out there! The Easter Meat Pie is a crowd-pleaser, and because this recipe makes two, you can keep one for yourself and give one to a neighbor.