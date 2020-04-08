Let These Easter Ideas Inspire You To Have The Prettiest At-Home Celebration Ever

Celebrating Easter at home this year? It will come as no surprise that most people’s Easter Sunday plans this year are a bit different than their usual, given that we’re all social distancing and trying to make the most of the holiday at home. Still, that doesn’t mean there aren’t tons of ways to feel festive! If you’re in need of some inspo regarding Easter ideas for adults with Pinterest-worthy aesthetics, you’ve come to the right place. I just so happen to be a full-on Easter fanatic, and I can think of tons of ways to really lean in while celebrating at home. You don’t need a big brunch or a fancy dinner party to spread the Easter spirit! It’s all about celebrating springtime and the positivity that comes with new beginnings.

So, what’s an incredible at-home Easter celly look like? There’s tons of good food, that’s for sure—even if you’re the only one there to eat it! From Easter bread to sweet treats, there are tons of bunny and egg-themed options to whip up in your kitchen. That said, you might as well go all out with your tablescape, and don’t forget the flowers! Beautiful blooms will bring that springtime energy indoors. Don’t forget to pamper yourself a bit, too, be that a hour-long glam sesh that leaves you rocking a pastel eye lewk or multiple hours (personally, I need more than one!) spent painting intricate Easter egg designs on your nails. As for attire, wear the Easter Sunday dress you planned on, or dress down in your comfiest jammies. Either is entirely acceptable!

Read on and feast your eyes on a few more pretty ideas, and remember to make the most of your holiday at home. Happy Easter, y’all!

A Stunning Tablescape

Even if yours ends up a table for two (Or one! No judgement!), dressing it up with pastel plates and your fanciest napkins will help spread Easter cheer.

Don’t have Easter-specific place settings? Get creative! Twist a standard dinner napkin to resemble bunny ears and secure it with some ribbon, the pop an Easter egg in the center. Voila!

…With Gram-Worthy Florals

I’m always a proponent of gorgeous flowers, especially on Easter. If you’d rather be outside enjoying the springtime weather but are stuck indoors, some beautiful blooms can really liven up your space.

While it can be tempting to get a basic bouquet of all-pink or all-lilac stems, getting creative and mixing different flowers and hues will create a more unique, aesthetically-pleasing arrangement.

Some Egg-citing Dye

Easter eggs don’t have to be cheesy! In fact, pastel and neutral-toned eggs can look classy AF. Bougie bunny-approved.

If you didn’t have time to buy a dye kit and have no food coloring on hand, consider using kitchen staples to dye your eggs the natural way!

Don’t be afraid to get creative with your eggs. Glue a dried flower or leaf against your egg before dyeing, then peel it off to reveal its mirror image. Stunning!

A Delicious Spread

It wouldn’t be Easter without a gorgeous meal, now would it? I’m loving this pastel charcuterie spread.

Easter bread is an absolute must, and if you’ve never made it before, this is the year to try it out. You’ve got the time!

For a sweet treat, whip up some Rice Krispy treats and use plastic eggs to mold them into shape. So cute!

Some Gorg Easter Glam

OK, I know you’re probably spending the day at home, but who says you can’t look glam while doing so?

This Peeps-inspired glam is giving me life, and there’s no better occasion to wear it!

This speckled egg-inspired lip? Genius. Baby blue genius.

Some metallic gold liner transforms your pastel beat into an Instagram baddie moment with an Easter twist.

…With Matching Pastel Nails, Obvi

I do not have the manicurist skills to pull this off, but if you do, you better recreate it!

A more easily-achievable take would be this speckled egg look. I love the idea using of a different shade for each nail.

If you’re all about the detail work, the intricate pastel patterns on these egg-inspired nails are small works of art.

To Be Worn With Your Easter Best

Even if you’re staying home, don’t be afraid to throw on a pretty striped pastel dress and look your Easter Sunday best!

I’m also in favor of this gorgeous lemon print dress that’s currently on sale for just $20 bucks! Score.

That said, if you’d prefer a cute pair of PJs, that’s equally acceptable. It’s your Easter—enjoy yourself!

