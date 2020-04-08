StyleCaster
Let These Easter Ideas Inspire You To Have The Prettiest At-Home Celebration Ever

Let These Easter Ideas Inspire You To Have The Prettiest At-Home Celebration Ever

Bella Gerard
by
Let These Easter Ideas Inspire You To Have The Prettiest At-Home Celebration Ever
Photo: sianryandesign, courtneycachet/Instagram

Celebrating Easter at home this year? It will come as no surprise that most people’s Easter Sunday plans this year are a bit different than their usual, given that we’re all social distancing and trying to make the most of the holiday at home. Still, that doesn’t mean there aren’t tons of ways to feel festive! If you’re in need of some inspo regarding Easter ideas for adults with Pinterest-worthy aesthetics, you’ve come to the right place. I just so happen to be a full-on Easter fanatic, and I can think of tons of ways to really lean in while celebrating at home. You don’t need a big brunch or a fancy dinner party to spread the Easter spirit! It’s all about celebrating springtime and the positivity that comes with new beginnings.

So, what’s an incredible at-home Easter celly look like? There’s tons of good food, that’s for sure—even if you’re the only one there to eat it! From Easter bread to sweet treats, there are tons of bunny and egg-themed options to whip up in your kitchen. That said, you might as well go all out with your tablescape, and don’t forget the flowers! Beautiful blooms will bring that springtime energy indoors. Don’t forget to pamper yourself a bit, too, be that a hour-long glam sesh that leaves you rocking a pastel eye lewk or multiple hours (personally, I need more than one!) spent painting intricate Easter egg designs on your nails. As for attire, wear the Easter Sunday dress you planned on, or dress down in your comfiest jammies. Either is entirely acceptable!

Read on and feast your eyes on a few more pretty ideas, and remember to make the most of your holiday at home. Happy Easter, y’all!

A Stunning Tablescape

56320480 334106053976150 6818655735769096996 n Let These Easter Ideas Inspire You To Have The Prettiest At Home Celebration Ever

Credit: Instagram | @the_holiday_house

Even if yours ends up a table for two (Or one! No judgement!), dressing it up with pastel plates and your fanciest napkins will help spread Easter cheer.

92209904 1121136711570306 5332354998659851895 n Let These Easter Ideas Inspire You To Have The Prettiest At Home Celebration Ever

Credit: Instagram | @sianryandesign

Don’t have Easter-specific place settings? Get creative! Twist a standard dinner napkin to resemble bunny ears and secure it with some ribbon, the pop an Easter egg in the center. Voila!

 

…With Gram-Worthy Florals

92466598 219402232827840 7205585006646159212 n Let These Easter Ideas Inspire You To Have The Prettiest At Home Celebration Ever

Credit: Instagram | @anthesisco

I’m always a proponent of gorgeous flowers, especially on Easter. If you’d rather be outside enjoying the springtime weather but are stuck indoors, some beautiful blooms can really liven up your space.

92307971 226487648430875 5157745046198633581 n Let These Easter Ideas Inspire You To Have The Prettiest At Home Celebration Ever

Credit: Instagram | @remembranceflowers

While it can be tempting to get a basic bouquet of all-pink or all-lilac stems, getting creative and mixing different flowers and hues will create a more unique, aesthetically-pleasing arrangement.

 

Some Egg-citing Dye

91902049 1940183066114136 7025207477689268384 n Let These Easter Ideas Inspire You To Have The Prettiest At Home Celebration Ever

Credit: Instagram | @maddergoods

Easter eggs don’t have to be cheesy! In fact, pastel and neutral-toned eggs can look classy AF. Bougie bunny-approved.

90401197 206599397318651 4553682465231815459 n Let These Easter Ideas Inspire You To Have The Prettiest At Home Celebration Ever

Credit: Instagram | @florapothecarie

If you didn’t have time to buy a dye kit and have no food coloring on hand, consider using kitchen staples to dye your eggs the natural way!

92059989 237469307659374 7108697546190332720 n Let These Easter Ideas Inspire You To Have The Prettiest At Home Celebration Ever

Credit: Instagram | @mueller_drogeriemarkt

Don’t be afraid to get creative with your eggs. Glue a dried flower or leaf against your egg before dyeing, then peel it off to reveal its mirror image. Stunning!

 

A Delicious Spread

92090040 170966074008319 4267753010136200278 n Let These Easter Ideas Inspire You To Have The Prettiest At Home Celebration Ever

Credit: Instagram | @courtneycachet

It wouldn’t be Easter without a gorgeous meal, now would it? I’m loving this pastel charcuterie spread.

92036043 168270400983520 7170485838785872649 n Let These Easter Ideas Inspire You To Have The Prettiest At Home Celebration Ever

Credit: Instagram | @afamilyfeast

Easter bread is an absolute must, and if you’ve never made it before, this is the year to try it out. You’ve got the time!

92341499 515591112465633 836518323569371604 n Let These Easter Ideas Inspire You To Have The Prettiest At Home Celebration Ever

Credit: Instagram | @sweetconfetti_

For a sweet treat, whip up some Rice Krispy treats and use plastic eggs to mold them into shape. So cute!

 

Some Gorg Easter Glam

92057248 213646840054034 348779657664411400 n Let These Easter Ideas Inspire You To Have The Prettiest At Home Celebration Ever

Credit: Instagram | @nicole_hartl

OK, I know you’re probably spending the day at home, but who says you can’t look glam while doing so?

92357045 1523073604508797 1049886925241780541 n Let These Easter Ideas Inspire You To Have The Prettiest At Home Celebration Ever

Credit: Instagram | @looksbyyjocelyn

This Peeps-inspired glam is giving me life, and there’s no better occasion to wear it!

92497054 1301100193432570 6847705533158463794 n Let These Easter Ideas Inspire You To Have The Prettiest At Home Celebration Ever

Credit: Instagram | @eyelipnail

This speckled egg-inspired lip? Genius. Baby blue genius.

91170066 2794305493979845 1395330404660293743 n Let These Easter Ideas Inspire You To Have The Prettiest At Home Celebration Ever

Credit: Instagram | @glambyesmeralda

Some metallic gold liner transforms your pastel beat into an Instagram baddie moment with an Easter twist.

 

…With Matching Pastel Nails, Obvi

92393015 892211297875651 4026101513604086465 n Let These Easter Ideas Inspire You To Have The Prettiest At Home Celebration Ever

Credit: Instagram | @lisahnails

I do not have the manicurist skills to pull this off, but if you do, you better recreate it!

90756215 206122120715010 5668786546912449470 n Let These Easter Ideas Inspire You To Have The Prettiest At Home Celebration Ever

Credit: Instagram | @glitteratinails

A more easily-achievable take would be this speckled egg look. I love the idea using of a different shade for each nail.

92860224 618894185694589 2237676904817470084 n Let These Easter Ideas Inspire You To Have The Prettiest At Home Celebration Ever

Credit: Instagram | @bunniesandpolish

If you’re all about the detail work, the intricate pastel patterns on these egg-inspired nails are small works of art.

 

To Be Worn With Your Easter Best

STYLECASTER | Easter Ideas 2020 Easter Dress

Eloquii/Unsplash

Eloquii Striped Dolman Sleeve Dress $119.95
buy it

Even if you’re staying home, don’t be afraid to throw on a pretty striped pastel dress and look your Easter Sunday best!

 

STYLECASTER | Easter Ideas 2020 Easter Dress

CODEXMODE/Unsplash

CODEXMODE Midi Dress (was $52) $20.80
buy it

I’m also in favor of this gorgeous lemon print dress that’s currently on sale for just $20 bucks! Score.

 

STYLECASTER | Easter Ideas 2020 Easter Pajamas

Honeydew Intimates/Unsplash

Honeydew Intimates Something Sweet… $42
buy it

That said, if you’d prefer a cute pair of PJs, that’s equally acceptable. It’s your Easter—enjoy yourself!

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you'll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

