Easter Dresses for This Weekend and to Wear All Spring Long

The Easter dresses of our childhoods were often completed with tulle that itched and white tights that rested uncomfortably somewhere around our knees, with bunching around the ankle– just to make them that much more flattering. Somewhere around high school we rebelled and wore dresses that were more appropriate for a house party, paired with chunky Steve Madden wedges— our moms were not pleased. Now that we’ve grown up a bit, we’ll skip the bonnet and opt for some family brunch-worthy frocks.

Below, find a selection of the best dresses in all shapes and sizes. Whether ruffled, maxi, asymmetrical, plaid, floral, or anything in between, these little numbers make for an utterly styling Easter Sunday and will remain wearable all spring long.

Above, clockwise from top left: Black silk chiffon floral dress by Ralph Lauren Rugby; Cream star print dress by Isabel Marant Etoile; Mint broderie cup sundress by Topshop;Black and white chiffon dress by Forever 21; Grey bustier dress by Elizabeth & James; Black jardin gauze tank dress by Cacharel.



Above, clockwise from top left: Pink and white chiffon dress by Twinkle by Wenlan; Multi-color one-shoulder dress by Arden B.; Multi-color woven maxi dress by Missoni; Cherry red ruched printed mini dress by Thakoon; Pink sand polkadot dress by Marni; Fuchsia floral woven dress by Forever 21.



Above, clockwise from top left: Green and black patterned dress by Dolce Vita; Multi-color plaid mini dress by Steven Alan; Blue and purple one shoulder dress by Kay Celine; White retro print long dress by Andy the Anh; Blue dress with lace neckline by Twelfth Street by Cynthia Vincent; Blue and green long silk floral dress by Rebecca Taylor.

Not celebrating? It’s cool, these duds are non-denominational.

More News We Love:

Designer Ann Yee Talks Hedi Slimane and Diana Vreeland

Fall 2010 Trend Preview: The Looks We’re Coveting from the Runways

1 Piece, 5 Ways: How to Style a Romper