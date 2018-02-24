23 Perfect Easter Brunch Recipes to Try This Year

Whether you’re hosting or heading to someone else’s Easter brunch, you probably should be bringing a dish of sorts. Though there’s (obviously) way, way more to a woman than how amazing her breakfast quiche is, how badass is it to have the best dish at any get-together?

If you’re looking to keep things on the healthier side, why not try a Tomato Mozzarella Salad with Balsamic Reduction? On the other hand, feel free to get your carb on with a good ol’ Tater Tot Sausage Breakfast Casserole that will definitely have guests begging you to make it again soon.

Ready to get cooking? These recipes won’t disappoint.