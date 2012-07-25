East Coast Cool: The Hamptons’ 10 Most Stylish

When someone mentions “the Hamptons,” many of us immediately picture stereotypical oceanfront society life: men in popped collars and boat shoes, women clad in Lilly Pulitzer, and kids running around in Ralph Lauren Baby. While this may indeed be an accurate depiction of some Hamptonites’ style, it most certainly does not represent the modern tastemakers who head East for the summer each year.

These days, each town seems to have its own swagger, spread organically throughout the South Fork. Be it the aforementioned prep, surfer-chic, boho goddess, country strong or cocktail glam, the East End has evolved way past tennis whites to embrace multiple styles in which, really, anything goes.

Here, we’ve rounded up a crop of stand-out style-setters who best embody the new breed of Hamptonite — eclectic style and all. (Just try your best not to hate them for their jaw-dropping digs.)

Photographs by: Ben Fink Shapiro

Editorial Director: Marni Golden

Art Direction by: Michael Prezioso

Post-Production: Eyescapes Labs