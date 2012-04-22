Earth Day DIY: Marni Inspired Plastic Bottle Necklace By Kristen Turner Of Glitter ‘N Glue

There’s nothing like a good DIY project to get our little hearts beating on a weekend afternoon. These lovely crafts appeal to our fashion-inclined minds and allow us to add to our wardrobes for just a couple of dollars — and nothing beats that.

Considering our affection for a little DIY, it’s no surprise that we’re loving Kristen Turner and her blog Glitter ‘N Glue. This fashion publicist-turned-stylist knows exactly what’ll make a girl smile. Having worked with the likes of Forever 21, Teen Vogue and Lucky Brand Jeans, this fashionista has the talent and natural creativity to take the latest trends and make them completely accessible to every stylista.

Luckily for us, Kristen has a couple projects up her sleeves just for StyleCaster. And since today is Earth Day, this project is geared towards helping you look good while recycling and giving back to good ol’ Mother Nature. Kristen has all the tricks to make your very own Marni-inspired necklace (perfect since the real ones are a little out of our price range and the H&M collaboration practically flew off the shelves).

