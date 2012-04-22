Earth Day DIY: Marni Inspired Plastic Bottle Necklace By Kristen Turner Of Glitter ‘N Glue

Ready to reuse and recycle your way to a chic cheap accessory? In honor of Earth Day. we're making a Marni-inspired necklace!!
Jessica Rubin
by
There’s nothing like a good DIY project to get our little hearts beating on a weekend afternoon. These lovely crafts appeal to our fashion-inclined minds and allow us to add to our wardrobes for just a couple of dollars — and nothing beats that.

Considering our affection for a little DIY, it’s no surprise that we’re loving Kristen Turner and her blog Glitter ‘N Glue. This fashion publicist-turned-stylist knows exactly what’ll make a girl smile. Having worked with the likes of Forever 21Teen Vogue and Lucky Brand Jeans, this fashionista has the talent and natural creativity to take the latest trends and make them completely accessible to every stylista.

Luckily for us, Kristen has a couple projects up her sleeves just for StyleCaster. And since today is Earth Day, this project is geared towards helping you look good while recycling and giving back to good ol’ Mother Nature. Kristen has all the tricks to make your very own Marni-inspired necklace (perfect since the real ones are a little out of our price range and the H&M collaboration practically flew off the shelves).

Click through the slideshow above for a step-by-step guide!

Did you try out this project? Snap a picture, share it on the StyleCaster homepage and leave the link in the comment section below so we can check out your results!

Make your very own eco-friendly Marni-esque necklace!

Photo: Kristen Turner/

Materials: Plastic Bottles, Hole Punch, Scissors, Ribbon, Hair Dryer

Photo: Kristen Turner/

Cut your plastic bottles into leaf like shapes

Photo: Kristen Turner/

Use a hair dryer (on hot heat) to melt the edges of the plastic

Photo: Kristen Turner/

Use the hole punch to punch holes in your plastic leaves

Photo: Kristen Turner/

String the plastic onto your ribbon

Photo: Kristen Turner/

Dress: H&M from the Earth Friendly Conscious Collection, Earrings: Kate Spade, Ring: Michael Kors

Photo: Kristen Turner/

