Earth Day 2011: Go Shopping For Your Planet

I can’t think of a better way to show the planet I care than to do a little green shopping this Earth Day. After all, it’s the little things that count, right? I’ll go vegetarian next year, but, for now, I can do my part with these eco-friendly, green products. From an on-trend Ikat print bag to a polka-dot romper to some all-natural beauty products, these items will not-only help you support your environment, but they’ll also help you with a much-needed spring wardrobe update.