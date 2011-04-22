Earth Day 2011: Go Shopping For Your Planet

I can’t think of a better way to show the planet I care than to do a little green shopping this Earth Day. After all, it’s the little things that count, right? I’ll go vegetarian next year, but, for now, I can do my part with these eco-friendly, green products. From an on-trend Ikat print bag to a polka-dot romper to some all-natural beauty products, these items will not-only help you support your environment, but they’ll also help you with a much-needed spring wardrobe update.
For Earth Day, Matt & Nat is donating $21 from each purchase of the limited edition Ikat collection Charity: Water, a non-profit organization providing safe drinking water to developing nation.
The proceeds from sales of John Hardy's recycled jewelry will go to their Wear Bamboo, Plant Bamboo Program.
Get fit and go green at the same time. Use the code EARTH at checkout between today and April 28 and I am Beyond will donate 15% of proceeds to TreePeople.
For each Facebook "Like" made on the Josie Maran Argan Oil product page from until May 31, $1 will be donated to the Women's Earth Alliance (up to $25,000USD total) by Josie Maran Cosmetics.
Seiko's 2011 Solar Collection turns light into energy so that no battery power is required. Fully charged, you'll see a power reserve of up to 10 months.
H&M's Conscious collection is economically, socially and environmentally sustainable, protecting future and present generations.
People Tree's philosophy says, "For every beautiful garment People Tree makes, there's an equally beautiful change happening somewhere in the world." They work with 50 Fair Trade groups in 15 countries to ensure they meet Fair Trade principles.
Why not go for a fun, spring, platform sandal made with eco-friendly, cruelty-free, all-vegan materials.
A romper is a perfect addition to any spring wardrobe, even better when you know you're doing your part for the environment.
Juice Beauty is the organic solution to skincare. Replenish and firm your skin with this nutrient-rich moisturizer, which combines a brightening complex of certified organic apple, lemon and grape juices.
