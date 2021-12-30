Bella Hadid Just Confirmed Earmuffs Are The Coolest Winter Accessory

Scroll To See More Images

One of my personal favorite moments of 2021 was when the fashion girlies managed to make wired headphones a trend. The simple notion of a wired earbud loosely framing the face was suddenly “in,” and thus, AirPods were “out”. I find joy in knowing that the Silicon Valley tech forecasts were thrown for a tangled loop because Bella Hadid was photographed wearing the older headphone style. This move made Bella Hadid a pseudo-authority figure on lobe accessories across fashion and tech, and our queen has stepped out once again and this time, she’s rocking the winter earmuff trend.

Earmuffs have the same cool factor as headphones because they automatically imply that you do not care to hear what is going on around you. A good pair of earmuffs are essentially soundproof and obviously have the main benefit of keeping your ears warm. Beyond the functionality of earmuffs, they are super freaking cute and beat wearing a beanie. Winter accessories are pretty limited to scarves and hats, so you might as well choose the most adventurous option. Faux-fur earmuffs are usually under $30 so don’t be afraid to get a few colors to match your winter coats.

Judging by how cool earmuffs also look when casually worn around your neck (just in case someone says something important), I predict that over-ear headphones will be the next tech/fashion accessory to come into play. I’ll report back once Bella is spotted wearing them. In the meantime, get yourself one of the fuzzy pairs of earmuffs featured below.

Velvet Braided Faux Fur Earmuffs

This pair of earmuffs double as a statement velvet headband. I personally bought these earmuffs in the green color to channel my inner Blair Waldorf.

Winter Faux Fur Earmuffs

These fuzzy blue earmuffs have the same fluffy, colorful vibe as Bella’s and they come in over 20 different styles and colors on Amazon.

Faux Fur Foldable Earmuffs

These blush pink earmuffs fold down so they are easy to fit into a small shoulder bag or big winter jacket pockets.

Pearl & Faux Fur Earmuffs

I love the pearl headband detail on this pair of earmuffs. They are perfect to wear to a fancy occasion or to a nice dinner.

Rabbit Fur Earmuffs

If you’re looking for the real deal, these rabbit fur earmuffs are as warm as it gets. They are definitely more of an investment piece and come in six colors if the bright pink feels too trendy.