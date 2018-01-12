6 Early Pregnancy Signs You Should Definitely Pay Attention To

From the time women hit puberty, it’s like we become personal investigators into whether or not we’re pregnant. Many of us take birth control measures and still hold our breath every month waiting for our periods to arrive, and others who are pursuing pregnancy look for the smallest signs that they may have conceived.

Whether you’re in the first camp or the second, we can agree we’d probably know sooner rather than later if we might be pregnant. For that reason, we spoke to doctors about what symptoms most often indicate a pregnancy. First, before you panic or get excited or some combination of the two, it’s important to remember that not everyone responds the same way to being pregnant.

According to Dr. Grace Kong, an OB-GYN at Saddleback Memorial Medical Center in Laguna Hills, California, every woman is different in terms of what combination of symptoms she may or may not feel during early pregnancy. Not only that, but each pregnancy can have different symptoms in the same individual, she added. So just because you didn’t get morning sickness while pregnant with your first child, that may not be the case with the second.

Here are a few early signs of pregnancy and when to visit your doctor.

Missed Period

We’ll start with the most obvious. The missed or late period, which is what prompts most women to take a home pregnancy test. If it’s positive, make an appointment with your doctor.

If it’s positive and you’re experiencing any unusual symptoms, like severe pain or heavy bleeding, Kong said that you should be evaluated by a doctor right away to make sure there isn’t a concern for abnormal pregnancy such as an ectopic pregnancy or a miscarriage.

“As long as the patient is ‘low-risk’—not on prescription medications, no history of medical problems and no complications with prior pregnancies—then it is best to see a doctor around 6 to 8 weeks of pregnancy,” says Dr. Elizabeth West, an OB-GYN at Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital in Long Beach, California.

But West advises that any patients with medical problems or other issues should see their doctor earlier to ensure they are doing everything they can to optimize the pregnancy.

Breast Tenderness

Both Kong and West say that increased breast tenderness and swelling could be an early sign of pregnancy. Of course, fluctuating hormones can cause changes in your breasts throughout the month, but if they’re feeling particularly sensitive, it might be the signal of something more.

Fatigue

Sure, we’re all tired all the time, but if you’re feeling extra tired and can’t figure out why, it could be an early symptom of pregnancy, which Kong says may present early on. In fact, as West points out, the fatigue could set in before you’ve even missed your period.

Nausea

As pregnancy hormones increase, it may result in nausea or vomiting, Kong says. According to West, this phase of pregnancy typically happens five to six weeks after conception, and despite being called “morning sickness,” it can occur at any time of day or night.

Aversion to Foods and Smells

Some patients experience food aversions and sensitivity to odors very early in pregnancy, West explains. So if you’re normally all about the smell of baking bread but all of a sudden it makes you sick, that might be a sign.

Bleeding and Cramps

Yes, this sounds a lot like a period, but it’s not. According to Kong, a small amount of spotting and cramps can occur as the embryo implants into the uterine lining. When in doubt, there’s no harm in doing a quick at-home pregnancy test. No one likes peeing on a stick, but it’s totally worth it to put your mind at ease.

