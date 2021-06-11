Amazon Prime Day Hasn’t Officially Begun, but You Can Already Shop These Early Deals

Scroll To See More Images

ICYMI, Amazon has ~finally~ confirmed that the anticipated Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale will run over two days, June 21 and June 22, and this year’s event is rumored to be the biggest sale to date, with plenty of the same massive price cuts we usually see across all categories, from home appliances to beauty, along with plenty of opportunities to support small businesses. While last year’s Prime Day was a bit different (it ran in October due to the pandemic) this year, the annual sale is happening in the summer, resuming its rep as the “Black Friday of Summer.”

While we’re already prepping our carts ahead of this year’s massive sale, there are actually plenty of Amazon Prime Day early bird deals to take advantage of now, so you don’t have to wait to score big on major price cuts on high-tech smart home items, everyday kitchen gadgets, luxury beauty scores, fashion essentials, and so much more. Of course, to get access to the deals (this week and next) you do have to be an Amazon Prime member, so if for some reason you’re not already, now’s the perfect time to start your free 30-day Amazon Prime trial to get access to the site-wide price cuts and speedy shipping. Check out some of our favorite pre-Prime Day deals you can already get your hands on before the actual sale even starts.

If you’re on the fence about committing to a year-long membership, but don’t want to miss out on the massive deals to come, though, Amazon always offers a free Prime trial, which will allow you to participate in Prime Day — and you’ll get access to all of the other benefits. If you decide to extend your trial and become a member (and you probably will) it’s only $119 per year.

All-new Echo Show 8 (Second Generation) Bundle

For a limited time, take $25 (15 percent) off the all-new Echo Show 8 bundle, which also comes with a Blink Mini.

Foreo Luna 2 Facial Cleansing Brush

This sonic facial cleansing brush doubles as a massager. I’m obsessed with it. Get it while it’s on discount!

Amazon Smart Plug

Amazon Prime members can take $10 off this game-changing smart plug ahead of Prime Day.

Robrock Robot Vacuum Cleaner

If you haven’t invested in a robot vacuum yet, now’s the time to do so while they’re on sale. Trust me, it’s worth it.

Toshiba Smart HD TV

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to replace your outdated TV, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time.