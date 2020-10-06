StyleCaster
Amazon Prime Day Isn't Until Next Week, but You Can Already Shop These Early Deals

Mia Maguire
Photo: Courtesy of Drobot Dean/Adobe.

ICYMI, Amazon has ~finally~ confirmed that the anticipated Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale will run over two days, October 13 and 14, and this year’s event is rumored to be the biggest sale to date, with plenty of the same massive price cuts we usually see across all categories, from home appliances to beauty, along with plenty of opportunities to support small businesses. This year’s two-day sale is going to be a little bit different than prior Prime Days because the annual “Black Friday in July” event was pushed back due to the pandemic. TBH though, we’re not really mad about the later date since it actually coincides perfectly with the start of the upcoming Black Friday blowout and of course, the general holiday shopping season.

While we’re already prepping our carts ahead of next week’s massive sale, there are actually plenty of Amazon Prime Day early bird deals to take advantage of now, so you don’t have to wait until next week to score big on major price cuts on high-tech smart home items, everyday kitchen gadgets, luxury beauty scores, fashion essentials, and so much more. Of course, to get access to the deals (this week and next) you do have to be an Amazon Prime member, so if for some reason you’re not already, now’s the perfect time to start your free 30-day Amazon Prime trial to get access to the site-wide price cuts and speedy shipping. Check out some of our favorite pre-Prime Day deals you can already get your hands on before the actual sale even starts.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Reebok sneakers amazon

Courtesy of Reebok.

Reebok Classic Harmon Run Sneaker $48+
buy it

You can score 15 percent off select Reebook sneakers, including classic running styles and elevated leather pairs right now.

Revlon one step styler amazon

Courtesy of Revlon.

Revlon One-Step Hair Styler $41.99
buy it

This cult-favorite hair dryer-styler hybrid is marked down 30 percent.

Dress the Population amazon dress

Courtesy of Dress the Population.

Dress the Population Lola Sequin Dress $47+
buy it

Right now, take up to 30 percent off select contemporary dresses by Black Halo and Dress the Population.

Apple watch

Courtesy of Apple.

Apple Watch Series 3 $169
buy it

If you’ve been holding out for the Apple Watch for a solid discount, now’s your chance to take the plunge with $30 off.

got 2 b hair spray amazon

Courtesy of Got 2b.

Got2b Glued Blasting Freeze Hairspray $4.99
buy it

This viral hairspray is already affordable, but it’s knocked down 10 percent right now.

Dream Girl school girl costume amazon

Courtesy of Dream Girl.

Dreamgirl School Girl Halloween Costume $34
buy it

For a limited time, take 15 percent off select Halloween costumes for adults, including pop culture get-ups like Clueless-inspired set.

Loeffler Randall Leather Antoinette Shopper Tote in Crimson

Courtesy of Loeffler Randall.

Loeffler Randall Antoinette Bag $64
buy it

There are dozens of designer bags discounted right now up to 30 percent off.

Chanel coffee table book

Courtesy of Chanel.

Chanel: Customs & Creations Book $31.49
buy it

This luxe coffee table book is the perfect holiday gift for fashion lovers, and right now, it’s 15 percent off.

