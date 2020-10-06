Amazon Prime Day Isn’t Until Next Week, but You Can Already Shop These Early Deals

Scroll To See More Images

ICYMI, Amazon has ~finally~ confirmed that the anticipated Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale will run over two days, October 13 and 14, and this year’s event is rumored to be the biggest sale to date, with plenty of the same massive price cuts we usually see across all categories, from home appliances to beauty, along with plenty of opportunities to support small businesses. This year’s two-day sale is going to be a little bit different than prior Prime Days because the annual “Black Friday in July” event was pushed back due to the pandemic. TBH though, we’re not really mad about the later date since it actually coincides perfectly with the start of the upcoming Black Friday blowout and of course, the general holiday shopping season.

While we’re already prepping our carts ahead of next week’s massive sale, there are actually plenty of Amazon Prime Day early bird deals to take advantage of now, so you don’t have to wait until next week to score big on major price cuts on high-tech smart home items, everyday kitchen gadgets, luxury beauty scores, fashion essentials, and so much more. Of course, to get access to the deals (this week and next) you do have to be an Amazon Prime member, so if for some reason you’re not already, now’s the perfect time to start your free 30-day Amazon Prime trial to get access to the site-wide price cuts and speedy shipping. Check out some of our favorite pre-Prime Day deals you can already get your hands on before the actual sale even starts.

You can score 15 percent off select Reebook sneakers, including classic running styles and elevated leather pairs right now.

This cult-favorite hair dryer-styler hybrid is marked down 30 percent.

Right now, take up to 30 percent off select contemporary dresses by Black Halo and Dress the Population.

If you’ve been holding out for the Apple Watch for a solid discount, now’s your chance to take the plunge with $30 off.

This viral hairspray is already affordable, but it’s knocked down 10 percent right now.

For a limited time, take 15 percent off select Halloween costumes for adults, including pop culture get-ups like Clueless-inspired set.

There are dozens of designer bags discounted right now up to 30 percent off.

This luxe coffee table book is the perfect holiday gift for fashion lovers, and right now, it’s 15 percent off.